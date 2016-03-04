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Jan Møller Hansen

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Articles by Jan Møller Hansen

Nepali Times

Work in progress

Dubai is one of the wealthiest and most luxurious cities in the world, and it is the migrant workers who toil here that make this lifestyle possible

Nepali Times

Shaken but strong

The earthquake also brought out the resilient and self-reliant spirit of the Nepali people to restore their homes, their heritage, the culture and identity of Nepal.

State of statelessness

State of statelessness

Text: Sunir Pandey Photographs: Jan Møller Hansen It is well known that Nepal is home to thousands of refugees from Bhutan and Tibet, but what…

Nepali Times

Building blocks

The invisible men, women, and children who lay the foundations of your dream home

Nepali Times

Forget us not

The people of Jumla are waiting for post-war justice and for their men to return home

Nepali Times

The first day of Dasain

Dasain is a time of generosity, sacrifice, puja, and family gatherings. It is also the time when children enjoy swinging on the ping,…