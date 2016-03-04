Nepali Times

Dubai is one of the wealthiest and most luxurious cities in the world, and it is the migrant workers who toil here that make this lifestyle possible
The earthquake also brought out the resilient and self-reliant spirit of the Nepali people to restore their homes, their heritage, the culture and identity of Nepal.
Text: Sunir Pandey Photographs: Jan Møller Hansen It is well known that Nepal is home to thousands of refugees from Bhutan and Tibet, but what…
The invisible men, women, and children who lay the foundations of your dream home
The people of Jumla are waiting for post-war justice and for their men to return home
Dasain is a time of generosity, sacrifice, puja, and family gatherings. It is also the time when children enjoy swinging on the ping,…