Nepali Times

After 15 years, Jazzmandu still takes visitors on a magical, musical tour
At 12, she lost her innocence and was made to feel ashamed for something that was not her fault
London-based charity performs record breaking gig to raise funds for a Nepali orphanage
At a time when we should be valuing our multiple, intersecting identities, we are being told to choose a single, overarching definition of ourselves
Old traditions that banish women to outhouses during their periods die hard in mid-western Nepal despite literacy and affluence