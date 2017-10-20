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Rubeena D Shrestha

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Articles by Rubeena D Shrestha

Nepali Times

Enriching-and exclusive?

After 15 years, Jazzmandu still takes visitors on a magical, musical tour

Nepali Times

We shall overcome

At 12, she lost her innocence and was made to feel ashamed for something that was not her fault

Musical high

Musical high

London-based charity performs record breaking gig to raise funds for a Nepali orphanage

National identity crisis

National identity crisis

At a time when we should be valuing our multiple, intersecting identities, we are being told to choose a single, overarching definition of ourselves

That time of the month

That time of the month

Old traditions that banish women to outhouses during their periods die hard in mid-western Nepal despite literacy and affluence