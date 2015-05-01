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Cynthia Choo

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Articles by Cynthia Choo

Nepali Times

Teacher’s tragedy

Sindhupalchok bore the brunt of the casualties with at least 1,500 deaths so far.

Nepali Times

Microcosm of a calamity

“I want to talk but it is still very difficult for me to do so”

Nepali Times

Makers of Machhindranath

Little is known about the people who make the Rato Machhindranath chariot festival possible

Nepali Times

Bhauju House

A hole-in-the-wall eatery that might possibly be Patan’s best-kept foodie secret

Nepali Times

The Rox

Hyatt’s got a new pasta and risotto promotional menu

Nepali Times

Koto restaurant

A delicious and pleasant Japanese experience

Nepali Times

M for Nepal

Amado contributes a fifth of her magazine newsstands sales to UNICEF Nepal

Nepali Times

“First Nepali, then Catholic”

This Easter, Nepal’s Catholics fast for spiritual renewal

Nepali Times

Mustang in march

There are many obscure villages in Lower Mustang that are mystical and can be reached on a day’s hike from Jomsom.

Cramming for the SLCs

Cramming for the SLCs

Students in Sindhupalchok move out and live on their own in dilapidated rooms to concentrate solely on SLC revision.

Nepali Times

From Sanga to Singapore

A Singaporean set up a business to export the farm’s vegetables to her home country

Nepali Times

Back to the village campaign

Young Nepalis are taking two years off to teach in rural schools and upgrade the quality of education

Nepali Times

F. C. Sports Bar

A pub that has the ability to rile up a roaring atmosphere during any game

Nepali Times

Gianni “Gurkha” Subba

Half-Nepali mixed martial arts fighter explains the Gurkha influence in his fighting style

Nepali Times

China Garden

China Garden’s new seasonal menu promises a satisfying Chinese spread

Nepali Times

Lessons from Belgium

Former Belgian Prime Minister gives his take on Nepal’s constitution writing processes

Nepali Times

The root man

Little-known artist turns root cleaning hobby into artistic passion

Nepali Times

Coffee Pasal

A place to idly sip on a good cup of coffee while looking at the Narayanhiti museum

Nepali Times

Text to textile

Cartoonist Rajesh K.C.’s Phalano Luga is now open for business

Nepali Times

Dhokaima Café

A varied menu, ranging from Nepali to Italian in a laid back ambience

On the road

On the road

Scenes of protests from around the valley in the days leading up to 22 January

Nepali Times

Documenting dukkha

An American photographer’s impressions of Nepal