Nepali Times

Sindhupalchok bore the brunt of the casualties with at least 1,500 deaths so far.
“I want to talk but it is still very difficult for me to do so”
Little is known about the people who make the Rato Machhindranath chariot festival possible
A hole-in-the-wall eatery that might possibly be Patan’s best-kept foodie secret
Hyatt’s got a new pasta and risotto promotional menu
A delicious and pleasant Japanese experience
Amado contributes a fifth of her magazine newsstands sales to UNICEF Nepal
This Easter, Nepal’s Catholics fast for spiritual renewal
There are many obscure villages in Lower Mustang that are mystical and can be reached on a day’s hike from Jomsom.
Students in Sindhupalchok move out and live on their own in dilapidated rooms to concentrate solely on SLC revision.
A Singaporean set up a business to export the farm’s vegetables to her home country
Young Nepalis are taking two years off to teach in rural schools and upgrade the quality of education
A pub that has the ability to rile up a roaring atmosphere during any game
Half-Nepali mixed martial arts fighter explains the Gurkha influence in his fighting style
China Garden’s new seasonal menu promises a satisfying Chinese spread
Former Belgian Prime Minister gives his take on Nepal’s constitution writing processes
Little-known artist turns root cleaning hobby into artistic passion
A place to idly sip on a good cup of coffee while looking at the Narayanhiti museum
Cartoonist Rajesh K.C.’s Phalano Luga is now open for business
A varied menu, ranging from Nepali to Italian in a laid back ambience
Scenes of protests from around the valley in the days leading up to 22 January
An American photographer’s impressions of Nepal