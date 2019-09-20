Nepali Times

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Sharad Ojha

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Articles by Sharad Ojha

High cost lays aviation low in Nepal

High cost lays aviation low in Nepal

Kathmandu has the highest fuel and handling costs of any airport in the world, and the poorest facilities

Nepal risks being blacklisted on money laundering

Nepal risks being blacklisted on money laundering

Nepal will be evaluated for international money laundering activities by the APG (Asia Pacific Group) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)…

Chaos at airport due to runway repair

Chaos at airport due to runway repair

PIC: BIKRAM RAIAn investigation committee has been formed after a scheduled Dubai-bound Airbus 330 of Nepal Airlines was canceled on the night…

Supreme Court weighs in on Ncell tax dispute

Supreme Court weighs in on Ncell tax dispute

The Supreme Court’s verdict on Wednesday requiring the Malaysian company Axiata and Ncell Nepal to pay billions capital gains tax on their…

Nepal trekking industry in damage control mode

Nepal trekking industry in damage control mode

Responding to a slew of reports in the international media about insurance fraud in the trekking industry, the Nepal government says it is…

Keeping Nepal Airlines airworthy

Keeping Nepal Airlines airworthy

Photo: BIKRAM RAINepal Airlines is once more making headlines for all the wrong reasons: this time it is over the state-owned carrier’s purchase…