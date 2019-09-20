Nepali Times

Kathmandu has the highest fuel and handling costs of any airport in the world, and the poorest facilities
Nepal will be evaluated for international money laundering activities by the APG (Asia Pacific Group) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)…
PIC: BIKRAM RAIAn investigation committee has been formed after a scheduled Dubai-bound Airbus 330 of Nepal Airlines was canceled on the night…
The Supreme Court’s verdict on Wednesday requiring the Malaysian company Axiata and Ncell Nepal to pay billions capital gains tax on their…
Responding to a slew of reports in the international media about insurance fraud in the trekking industry, the Nepal government says it is…
Photo: BIKRAM RAINepal Airlines is once more making headlines for all the wrong reasons: this time it is over the state-owned carrier’s purchase…