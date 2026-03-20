Nepali Times

Across West Asia, Nepalis carry on with their jobs as missiles explode overhead
Climate change and overharvesting reduces earnings of villagers from a lucrative Himalayan fungus
Nepalis studying, working and living in India not part of migration discourse
A trip to the Hindu heartland ahead of India’s general elections next year
Helping children in Kathmandu classrooms
…But only for Nepalis, and conditions apply
Locals migrate overseas, and other Nepalis move to Mustang attracted by jobs in tourism
A documentary from Bhutan explores the generation gap and changing gender perceptions as society adapts to modern times
Two workers from Nepal quit their jobs in Qatar to perform professionally in a rock band
Nepali and American musicians come together to preserve the folk music of their mountains