Nepali Times

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Shrijan Pandey

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Articles by Shrijan Pandey

Migrant workers in wartime

Migrant workers in wartime

Across West Asia, Nepalis carry on with their jobs as missiles explode overhead

The human cost of Nepal’s yarsa gold rush

The human cost of Nepal’s yarsa gold rush

Climate change and overharvesting reduces earnings of villagers from a lucrative Himalayan fungus

Love thy neighbours

Love thy neighbours

Nepalis studying, working and living in India not part of migration discourse

India’s faith in politics

India’s faith in politics

A trip to the Hindu heartland ahead of India’s general elections next year

Playing to learn

Playing to learn

Helping children in Kathmandu classrooms

China opens Kailas-Mansarovar pilgrimage…

China opens Kailas-Mansarovar pilgrimage…

…But only for Nepalis, and conditions apply

Comings and goings in Mustang

Comings and goings in Mustang

Locals migrate overseas, and other Nepalis move to Mustang attracted by jobs in tourism

In the land of Gross National Happiness

In the land of Gross National Happiness

A documentary from Bhutan explores the generation gap and changing gender perceptions as society adapts to modern times

Nepalis rock in the desert

Nepalis rock in the desert

Two workers from Nepal quit their jobs in Qatar to perform professionally in a rock band

In Nepal, East meets West musically

In Nepal, East meets West musically

Nepali and American musicians come together to preserve the folk music of their mountains