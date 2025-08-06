Nepali Times

As families migrate from mountains to the plains, so does the outlawed practice of chhaupadi
Nepal’s rural women protect community forests, but men still make decisions
Parched by heatwave and drought, Western Nepal is running out of water
Jaglal Dagaura Tharu tends to his nursery in Kailali district.After living most of his life as a bonded labourer, Jaglal Dagaura Tharu is…
Nep Bahadur Chaudhary and his wife Rupa Chaudhary at their banana plantation.Democracy is expensive and funding political activities can be…
Chun Kumari Chaudari, at age 43, giving her high school exam in Kailali last year. The former kamlari educated herself after becoming a member…
Kalpana Nagari and Kalawati Auji from Godavari Municipality who face double discrimination from society for being Dalit and because their…
A pod of dolphins at the confluence of the Mohana and Karnali Rivers recently. The endangered mammals swim upstream from India to breed in Nepal…