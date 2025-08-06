Nepali Times

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Unnati Chaudhary

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Articles by Unnati Chaudhary

Menstrual banishment moves to the Tarai

Menstrual banishment moves to the Tarai

As families migrate from mountains to the plains, so does the outlawed practice of chhaupadi

Women conserve, men still conservative

Women conserve, men still conservative

Nepal’s rural women protect community forests, but men still make decisions

Climate breakdown magnifies western Nepal’s woes

Climate breakdown magnifies western Nepal’s woes

Parched by heatwave and drought, Western Nepal is running out of water

Owning land gives former slaves self-respect

Owning land gives former slaves self-respect

Jaglal Dagaura Tharu tends to his nursery in Kailali district.After living most of his life as a bonded labourer, Jaglal Dagaura Tharu is…

Nepal’s politicians take up farming

Nepal’s politicians take up farming

Nep Bahadur Chaudhary and his wife Rupa Chaudhary at their banana plantation.Democracy is expensive and funding political activities can be…

Nepali politician educates herself at age 43

Nepali politician educates herself at age 43

Chun Kumari Chaudari, at age 43, giving her high school exam in Kailali last year. The former kamlari educated herself after becoming a member…

COVID-19 sharpens caste discrimination in Nepal

COVID-19 sharpens caste discrimination in Nepal

Kalpana Nagari and Kalawati Auji from Godavari Municipality who face double discrimination from society for being Dalit and because their…

Freshwater dolphins make comeback in Nepal

Freshwater dolphins make comeback in Nepal

A pod of dolphins at the confluence of the Mohana and Karnali Rivers recently. The endangered mammals swim upstream from India to breed in Nepal…