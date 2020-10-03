Nepali Times

Durga Sob, politicianDurga Sob was born in Doti, and was sent by her family for higher studies in Kathmandu in 1980. She had faced caste…
Nepal’s education system was in crisis long before the pandemic hit. But with schools closed now for four straight months, remote learning has…
Shilu Sharma presenting news in sign language for Nepal Television. Courtesy: Shuli Sharma/ FacebookIn 2013, a government directive required…
Photo: MONIKA DEUPALAR ight before by-elections for a seat in the Parliament, the corpse of a man called Bishweshwar or ‘Bishu’ is found below a…