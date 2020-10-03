Nepali Times

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Nunuta Rai

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Articles by Nunuta Rai

Caste aside, Dalits battle stigma

Caste aside, Dalits battle stigma

Durga Sob, politicianDurga Sob was born in Doti, and was sent by her family for higher studies in Kathmandu in 1980. She had faced caste…

Digital divide exposes class divide in Nepal schools

Digital divide exposes class divide in Nepal schools

Nepal’s education system was in crisis long before the pandemic hit. But with schools closed now for four straight months, remote learning has…

Listening to the hearing impaired

Listening to the hearing impaired

Shilu Sharma presenting news in sign language for Nepal Television. Courtesy: Shuli Sharma/ FacebookIn 2013, a government directive required…

The great feast of death

The great feast of death

Photo: MONIKA DEUPALAR ight before by-elections for a seat in the Parliament, the corpse of a man called Bishweshwar or ‘Bishu’ is found below a…