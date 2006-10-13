Nepali Times

Ignorance fuels malnutrition in the western tarai
Don't challenge the Himalayan monsoon
Ethnic politics cuts both ways
Prachanda has a tough act going
Young Tharu girls sold into indentured labour are slowly being brought home
India can do more by doing less
Maoists will take the government seriously only if it is backed by a strong army
Talking of elections won't get us there, removing arms will
Potential spoilers in the peace process have been ignored
There's a brush fire igniting in the tarai, but Kathmandu is too distracted to pay attention
An over-invoiced army order for aircraft we do not need
Stalemate makes de Mistura mission leave with work half finished
The UN team is in town, but are we expecting too much from it?