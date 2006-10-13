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Suman Pradhan

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Articles by Suman Pradhan

Faulty feeding

Faulty feeding

Ignorance fuels malnutrition in the western tarai

No-fly season

No-fly season

Don't challenge the Himalayan monsoon

Federation

Federation

Ethnic politics cuts both ways

High-wire

High-wire

Prachanda has a tough act going

Kamlaris in Dang

Kamlaris in Dang

Young Tharu girls sold into indentured labour are slowly being brought home

Impasse

Impasse

India can do more by doing less

Nepali Times

Three-way trust

Maoists will take the government seriously only if it is backed by a strong army

Playing devil’s advocate

Playing devil’s advocate

Talking of elections won't get us there, removing arms will

Militia in our midst

Militia in our midst

Potential spoilers in the peace process have been ignored

Tarai tinderbox

Tarai tinderbox

There's a brush fire igniting in the tarai, but Kathmandu is too distracted to pay attention

Not plane dealing

Not plane dealing

An over-invoiced army order for aircraft we do not need

Mission (partly) accomplished

Mission (partly) accomplished

Stalemate makes de Mistura mission leave with work half finished

Nepali Times

High hopes

The UN team is in town, but are we expecting too much from it?