Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Anoop Pandey

Share:

Articles by Anoop Pandey

Take the long, hard way

Take the long, hard way

When potholes become your best friend and bad roads your life

Down, but not out

Down, but not out

Nepali trekking agencies learn to cope with low volume

Two sides of The North Face

Two sides of The North Face

Off trekking? Try original or knock-off designer down from Thamel.

Slipping and sliding to gold

Slipping and sliding to gold

Action has begun at the cold countries' playground, the winter Olympics

Female hoopsters

Female hoopsters

Nepal's basketball boom shows gender is no bar

The Cup

The Cup

Millions globally are rearranging schedules for the football fiesta

Hoop hoop hurrah

Hoop hoop hurrah

Basketball is finally a spectator sport as the national tournament takes off

Greetings, anti-carbon bipeds!

Greetings, anti-carbon bipeds!

Each ride is a new journey, a different challenge and it almost doesn't matter what the destination is

Nepali family survives tsunami

Nepali family survives tsunami

"My wife and daughter were convinced I was gone"

The raja of rasta and reggae

The raja of rasta and reggae

Bob Marley is not dead, he's just not here with me or you

Zen and the art of mountain biking

Zen and the art of mountain biking

Kathmandu is the perfect place to take up off-road biking as a hobby