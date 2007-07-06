Nepali Times

When potholes become your best friend and bad roads your life
Nepali trekking agencies learn to cope with low volume
Off trekking? Try original or knock-off designer down from Thamel.
Action has begun at the cold countries' playground, the winter Olympics
Nepal's basketball boom shows gender is no bar
Millions globally are rearranging schedules for the football fiesta
Basketball is finally a spectator sport as the national tournament takes off
Each ride is a new journey, a different challenge and it almost doesn't matter what the destination is
"My wife and daughter were convinced I was gone"
Bob Marley is not dead, he's just not here with me or you
Kathmandu is the perfect place to take up off-road biking as a hobby