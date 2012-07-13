Nepali Times

Nepal is set to remain on the list of 'least developed' countries for some time yet
Frightening to some, inspiring to others, every protestor has a tale to tell
Texas murder of Nepali highlights danger for students
Ashmina Ranjit's ode to the cow is a metaphor for the absurdities of the times
The shrine of Kal Bhairab at Kathmandu Darbar Square gets back its old look
Instead of building walls we should build bridges, physically and figuratively
Nepal and Bangladesh share an endangered art form
Bringing gharials back from the brink of extinction
At first sight it does not look like a vase or an incense holder. Its texture makes you think it is another one of those unusual pebbles you…
At the rate they are flying, Nepali women pilots may soon outnumber the men
They can only be solved as extraordinary times call for extraordinary courage
Determination, dedication and discipline: Coach Dias
This month is the 50th anniversary of the first ascents of the world's third and fifth highest mountains
Now that Nepali carpets have floored most homes, let's decorate walls
Kathmandu prepares to host the first international football tournament of the year
We may be a century ahead of the Gregorian calendar but we are a month behind the sun
These drawings trace not just the advancement of art but also Nepal's changing times
Reaching out from a space where theatre is lived
It's been nine years but the games have finally begun
Right now, prayers are what we need
East is east and west is west but how the twain meet!
"My camera is my brush, and the light is my colour"
As it inaugurates a new secretariat in Kathmandu this week, ICIMOD renews its commitment to Nepal and the Himalayan region
Tihar is here, take a bet on the market value of professional gambling