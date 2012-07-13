Nepali Times

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Abha Eli Phoboo

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Articles by Abha Eli Phoboo

Nepal's UN mission has its work cut out

Nepal's UN mission has its work cut out

Nepal is set to remain on the list of 'least developed' countries for some time yet

Banda tales

Banda tales

Frightening to some, inspiring to others, every protestor has a tale to tell

Ashok died for a better future

Ashok died for a better future

Texas murder of Nepali highlights danger for students

Into the heart of darkness

Into the heart of darkness

Ashmina Ranjit's ode to the cow is a metaphor for the absurdities of the times

Restoring the god of destruction

Restoring the god of destruction

The shrine of Kal Bhairab at Kathmandu Darbar Square gets back its old look

Building bridges

Building bridges

Instead of building walls we should build bridges, physically and figuratively

Wax works

Wax works

Nepal and Bangladesh share an endangered art form

No more crocodile tears for gharials

No more crocodile tears for gharials

Bringing gharials back from the brink of extinction

Casting years in earth

Casting years in earth

At first sight it does not look like a vase or an incense holder. Its texture makes you think it is another one of those unusual pebbles you…

The wonderful women and their flying machines

The wonderful women and their flying machines

At the rate they are flying, Nepali women pilots may soon outnumber the men

Problems don’t disappear

Problems don’t disappear

They can only be solved as extraordinary times call for extraordinary courage

Our boys bring home the cup

Our boys bring home the cup

Determination, dedication and discipline: Coach Dias

Kanchenjunga and Makalu

Kanchenjunga and Makalu

This month is the 50th anniversary of the first ascents of the world's third and fifth highest mountains

Rugs for walls

Rugs for walls

Now that Nepali carpets have floored most homes, let's decorate walls

All the President’s men

All the President’s men

Kathmandu prepares to host the first international football tournament of the year

Adjusting Nepali time

Adjusting Nepali time

We may be a century ahead of the Gregorian calendar but we are a month behind the sun

Outlines

Outlines

These drawings trace not just the advancement of art but also Nepal's changing times

Real life drama

Real life drama

Reaching out from a space where theatre is lived

Scrum run

Scrum run

It's been nine years but the games have finally begun

The singing Rinpoche

The singing Rinpoche

Right now, prayers are what we need

Jain’s jazz jamming

Jain’s jazz jamming

East is east and west is west but how the twain meet!

The bromide canvas

The bromide canvas

"My camera is my brush, and the light is my colour"

Building anew

Building anew

As it inaugurates a new secretariat in Kathmandu this week, ICIMOD renews its commitment to Nepal and the Himalayan region

Nepali Times

It's a gamble

Tihar is here, take a bet on the market value of professional gambling