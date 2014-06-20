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Tsering Dolker

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Articles by Tsering Dolker

Nepali Times

Shooting stars

This girls basketball team from Sikkim went from herding yaks to winning championships

Nepali Times

Out on a limb

Bitter dispute between a German charity and its Nepali partner threatens sustainable model for patient care

Nepali Times

Crave Bakery

The cafe is perfect for a quite hour off of work to grab a quick bite and enjoy a cuppa

Nepali Times

Reggae Bar

This restaurant is a melting pot of sorts and a Friday night home for locals, hippies, embassy folks, bankers, and NGO crowd

Nepali Times

Golden Dragon

If this restaurant served more generous portions and focused on its cuisine it could attract a larger share of the food-loving Jhamel crowd