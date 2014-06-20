Nepali Times

This girls basketball team from Sikkim went from herding yaks to winning championships
Bitter dispute between a German charity and its Nepali partner threatens sustainable model for patient care
The cafe is perfect for a quite hour off of work to grab a quick bite and enjoy a cuppa
This restaurant is a melting pot of sorts and a Friday night home for locals, hippies, embassy folks, bankers, and NGO crowd
If this restaurant served more generous portions and focused on its cuisine it could attract a larger share of the food-loving Jhamel crowd