It’s not the wisest idea to open a bakery in that part of town where the pioneers of baking reside, but the owners of Crave have taken the plunge and are a welcome addition to Patan’s sprawling food map.

On the outside, Crave looks just like another over-priced joint on the other side of the bridge along the Jhamsikhel line. But once you take a look at the menu, you’ll be surprised to find out just how reasonable the prices are. A quick bite for three comes under Rs 500. Cheers to Crave for that.

The place also offers good choice of drinks, both hot and cold to go with the baked goodies, a welcome change from the other popular bakeries which only serve instant coffee. However, think twice before settling on an order as not all that glitters on the menu is gold. A word of advice: choose an item that you see the least of on the shelf.

We tried something hot, something cold, and something a little extravagant: spiced latte (Rs 160), mint ice tea (Rs 140), and blended choco-chip mocha (Rs 180). The latte was lukewarm, but had a nice layer of honey at the bottom. Although excusable on a scorching hot day, the barista would do better to maintain the temperature when winter comes calling. The emerald green ice tea (pic, right) while served beautifully in a tall slanted glass, failed to match up to its exotic presentation in taste. Instead of refreshing tea, what we had tasted like a bad concoction of cough syrup and candies. Blended choco-chip mocha (pic, left) was a much better choice. The drink was thick and the chocolate syrup artistically swirled around it added a nice touch. More choco chips instead of wafer would have made the drink perfect.

Among all the orders, mushroom quiche (Rs 60, pic centre), was the favourite among our group. The pastry crust dish with mushroom, capsicum, fried onions and cheese fillings was a savoury treat. We were lucky to sample the last remaining piece at 2 in the afternoon. Our other orders - chicken croissant (Rs 50) and cheese Danish (Rs 45) - although not disappointing weren’t the best we have had. Crave’s saving grace, however, came in the form of a rich chocolate pastry. The cake was buttery, rich, and smooth and had just the right amount of moisture.

Although Crave doesn’t yet boast of a signature item that will have customers thronging from all around the Valley, the cafe is perfect for a quite hour off of work to grab a quick bite and enjoy a cuppa. The staff is extremely friendly and won’t scowl at you even if you spill a bottle of water on the polished floor. Bon appetit. Tsering Dolker

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How to get there: Crave is located right next to Bhat Bhateni Supermarket at Krishna Galli, Patan.