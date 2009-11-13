Nepali Times

The problem of overrating civil society in Nepal's peace process
Too early to rejoice about having women head two powerful ministries
TADO will foster more impunity
A Human Rights Accord needs to be implemented immediately
We are trapped between the cultures of fear and impunity
If this is what latthis can do, imagine what M-16s are doing
Time to evaluate past training of our security forces by British and American experts
We can't shrug off corruption within NGOs
When the social fabric is in tatters, it is only a small step away from civil militia to death squads, private armies, vigilantes and warlordism.
Are our men so Neanderthal that they can relate only to images of virility in bike ads?
Calling on civil society to defend our rights in these troubled times is pointless. Just consider what we call civil society.