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Seira Tamang

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Articles by Seira Tamang

Nepali Times

Donor dynamics

The problem of overrating civil society in Nepal's peace process

Nepali Times

Gendering failure?

Too early to rejoice about having women head two powerful ministries

Nepali Times

An unpatriotic act

TADO will foster more impunity

Nepali Times

Remembering Doramba

A Human Rights Accord needs to be implemented immediately

Nepali Times

Disappeared rights

We are trapped between the cultures of fear and impunity

Manjushree’s headache

Manjushree’s headache

If this is what latthis can do, imagine what M-16s are doing

Nepali Times

Knowing rights from wrongs

Time to evaluate past training of our security forces by British and American experts

Nepali Times

The Ungovernment

We can't shrug off corruption within NGOs

Turning civilians into combatants

Turning civilians into combatants

When the social fabric is in tatters, it is only a small step away from civil militia to death squads, private armies, vigilantes and warlordism.

Maotorcycle masculinity

Maotorcycle masculinity

Are our men so Neanderthal that they can relate only to images of virility in bike ads?

Emergency soul searching

Emergency soul searching

Calling on civil society to defend our rights in these troubled times is pointless. Just consider what we call civil society.