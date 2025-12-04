After all that has happened, it is obscene for obsolete politicians to still hanker for power
There are many signs of Nepal’s democratic decay, but the one that has made the stench unbearable in recent weeks is the agreement between the…
Nepal is ruled by a coalition of parties that espouse social-democratism, Maoism, Marxism-Leninism. But all three adhere to just one ideology:…
Photo: KUNDA DIXITNepalis are proud to have never been colonised, and being South Asia’s oldest nation state. Keeping out the world may have…
Illustration: SWORUP NHASIJUWith Nepalis distracted by slow vote-counting, the government sneaked in another petrol price hike to Rs170 per…
Photo: NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVE“The paradox is this: if economic rationality tells us that the next century will be the age of global integration of…
Photo: RSS The scheduled House session this week was once again postponed with Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Maoists seemingly reneging on a deal…
The first popularly elected government led by B P Koirala enacted the Birta Abolition Act in 1959, that required zamindars formerly granted land…
The Election Commission has set local elections for May, with federal elections following early next year. Given the heated debate about…
Puneeta Sharma working on the restoration of the 160-year-old water colour on paper painting by Rajman Singh Chitrakar of a Tibetan antelope at…
Taandro will also be a good resource for those looking to learn more about the war
Once left in a miserable state in a storehouse, a painting by Rajman Singh has since mesmerised thousands of people
Chronic labour problems decimate Nepal's promising tea industry