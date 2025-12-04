Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Rabin Giri

Share:

Articles by Rabin Giri

Stages of denial

Stages of denial

After all that has happened, it is obscene for obsolete politicians to still hanker for power

Premiership in instalments

Premiership in instalments

There are many signs of Nepal’s democratic decay, but the one that has made the stench unbearable in recent weeks is the agreement between the…

Need and greed

Need and greed

Nepal is ruled by a coalition of parties that espouse social-democratism, Maoism, Marxism-Leninism. But all three adhere to just one ideology:…

Class differences

Class differences

Photo: KUNDA DIXITNepalis are proud to have never been colonised, and being South Asia’s oldest nation state. Keeping out the world may have…

Election Economy

Election Economy

Illustration: SWORUP NHASIJUWith Nepalis distracted by slow vote-counting, the government sneaked in another petrol price hike to Rs170 per…

Nepal’s local election gives power back to people

Nepal’s local election gives power back to people

Photo: NEPALI TIMES ARCHIVE“The paradox is this: if economic rationality tells us that the next century will be the age of global integration of…

High tension in Nepal

High tension in Nepal

Photo: RSS The scheduled House session this week was once again postponed with Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Maoists seemingly reneging on a deal…

Ground reality of landlessness in Nepal

Ground reality of landlessness in Nepal

The first popularly elected government led by B P Koirala enacted the Birta Abolition Act in 1959, that required zamindars formerly granted land…

Volatile Mix of Politics and Religion

Volatile Mix of Politics and Religion

The Election Commission has set local elections for May, with federal elections following early next year. Given the heated debate about…

An antelope and an artist

An antelope and an artist

Puneeta Sharma working on the restoration of the 160-year-old water colour on paper painting by Rajman Singh Chitrakar of a Tibetan antelope at…

Nepali Times

Taandro

Taandro will also be a good resource for those looking to learn more about the war

Nepali Times

An Antelope Story

Once left in a miserable state in a storehouse, a painting by Rajman Singh has since mesmerised thousands of people

Tea break

Tea break

Chronic labour problems decimate Nepal's promising tea industry