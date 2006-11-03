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Pravin Rana

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Articles by Pravin Rana

Victims of liberation

Victims of liberation

Wake me up when we're there

Nepali Times

Nepal’s high noon

The reel life relevance of the classic western to today's Kathmandu

Nepali Times

Chasing utopia

. and planning for the worst

Nepali Times

Loving to hate the NA

Nepali soldiers are from Nepal, and (surprise) they are human

Nepali Times

Not the beginning

Politicians will be wise to keep all options open

Nepali Times

What intervention?

Fashionable anti-Americanism finally meets reality

Speaking truth to power

Speaking truth to power

Our media elite are becoming dangerously predictable

The art of diplomacy

The art of diplomacy

It's simpler than some make it look

Colonial hunts

Colonial hunts

A poor Rana's guide to hunting

Amrit Medhasi

Amrit Medhasi

The soul of a Nepali soldier

When you’re a poor country

When you’re a poor country

You don't get to have a Patriot Act, you have a Vitamin A Act

Trees, roots and grass

Trees, roots and grass

What do conflict resolution experts do now?

Royal republics

Royal republics

Fine tequila versus bad coffee

Home thoughts from abroad

Home thoughts from abroad

Some disappearances can be easily explained

Unilateral fatalism

Unilateral fatalism

If you are not part of the solution, there's plenty of money to be made prolonging the problem