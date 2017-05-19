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Mina Sharma

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Articles by Mina Sharma

Nepali Times

Dalit candidates in running

Disenfranchised women in Saptari encourage other women to run in elections

Nepali Times

The gods will be angry

In the remote mountains of western Nepal, women still deliver babies in dirty, cold and stuffy cowsheds

Nepali Times

Living together

Women in live-in relationships are even more vulnerable when things go sour

Nepali Times

Running the house

Although small in number, women CA members are determined to make their voices heard and ensure that they draft a gender-friendly constitution

Nepali Times

On the fast track

A soldier paralysed during the conflict inspires others like him to stay positive and fulfill their dreams

In the dark

In the dark

The lack of curriculum in Braille means that the future of blind students remains bleak

Licence to ride

Licence to ride

Hearing impaired Nepalis demand the government to reconsider laws that bar them from driving

"Even slaves are treated better"

"Even slaves are treated better"

BIKRAM RAI • Shanti Lama from Lalitpur (left) was raped by a recruiter who promised her a good job in Kuwait if she kept quiet. Nine months…