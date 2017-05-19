Nepali Times

Disenfranchised women in Saptari encourage other women to run in elections
In the remote mountains of western Nepal, women still deliver babies in dirty, cold and stuffy cowsheds
Women in live-in relationships are even more vulnerable when things go sour
Although small in number, women CA members are determined to make their voices heard and ensure that they draft a gender-friendly constitution
A soldier paralysed during the conflict inspires others like him to stay positive and fulfill their dreams
The lack of curriculum in Braille means that the future of blind students remains bleak
Hearing impaired Nepalis demand the government to reconsider laws that bar them from driving
BIKRAM RAI • Shanti Lama from Lalitpur (left) was raped by a recruiter who promised her a good job in Kuwait if she kept quiet. Nine months…