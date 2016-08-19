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Thomas Bell

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Articles by Thomas Bell

Nepali Times

Second monsoon in the earthquake zone

Survivors have received little help, but no one seems surprised

Cashing it big on children

Cashing it big on children

Adoption is just one part of the larger trafficking problem in Nepal

A pen between her toes

A pen between her toes

JANA ASENBRENNEROVA In her autobiography, Is Life a Thorn or a Flower? that won this year's Madan Prize, Jhamak Ghimire writes about her…

Bad blood in Beni

Bad blood in Beni

It is the morning after in Beni and a scene of utter devastation. The police station is a blackened wreck. The barbed wire had been clipped away…

On his path

On his path

Thousands continue to flock to seek the truth in 15-year-old Ram Bomjon

Death at mid-day

Death at mid-day

I was in the immigration office at Kakarbitta on Monday when the shooting started. The Nepali officials who were examining our passports parted…

Turf war

Turf war

Jana Morcha and the Maoists are fighting for influence in central Nepal

"Older than Nepal"

"Older than Nepal"

And some other unique selling points of a new tourist destination

Fighting for a foreign queen

Fighting for a foreign queen

Out of 25,000 young Nepalis who apply, only 230 make it into the British Army.

In the shadows

In the shadows

Paedophilia is hidden, elusive and it is spreading.