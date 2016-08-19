Nepali Times

Survivors have received little help, but no one seems surprised
Adoption is just one part of the larger trafficking problem in Nepal
JANA ASENBRENNEROVA In her autobiography, Is Life a Thorn or a Flower? that won this year's Madan Prize, Jhamak Ghimire writes about her…
It is the morning after in Beni and a scene of utter devastation. The police station is a blackened wreck. The barbed wire had been clipped away…
Thousands continue to flock to seek the truth in 15-year-old Ram Bomjon
I was in the immigration office at Kakarbitta on Monday when the shooting started. The Nepali officials who were examining our passports parted…
Jana Morcha and the Maoists are fighting for influence in central Nepal
And some other unique selling points of a new tourist destination
Out of 25,000 young Nepalis who apply, only 230 make it into the British Army.
Paedophilia is hidden, elusive and it is spreading.