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Navin Singh Khadka

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Articles by Navin Singh Khadka

Powerless even after polls

Powerless even after polls

Delays in export-oriented hydro projects may mean more darkness ahead

Mission impossible?

Mission impossible?

UNMIN will now have to work with limited time and scope

Justice in the balance

Justice in the balance

Is Nepal ready for a truth and reconciliation commission?

Patching up Melamchi

Patching up Melamchi

The ADB and the Maoists bury the hatchet on Kathmandu's water supply

Troubled waters

Troubled waters

MIN BAJRACHARYA SAVING FACE: Neither Hisila Yami nor the ADB want to be the one to pull the plug on Melamchi This is probably another late save…

Replacement population

Replacement population

Fears of a second wave of Bhutani refugees in the making

Vote confusion

Vote confusion

Public ignorance of the constituent assembly reflects political confusion

Nepali Times

Tough slog in the Khumbu

Trekking takes a slide amidst news of bandas, blockades and incorrect reports of missing Polish trekkers

Crazy weather

Crazy weather

Locals near Everest fret about Mother Nature's next surprise

Loadshedding till 2015

Loadshedding till 2015

Question is what can we do till then to make a bad situation bearable?

Bilaterals vs multilaterals

Bilaterals vs multilaterals

Donors in row over continuing development aid to royal regime

Nepali Times

Alms race

The army and the rebels are arming themselves to wage a war the country can ill afford

Bungling on bundling

Bungling on bundling

Under donor pressure, the government is readying a royal ordinance to unbundle the electricity utility into three pieces

Short fuse

Short fuse

Public discontent could boil over into the streets in the weeks ahead

Donors’ dilemma

Donors’ dilemma

On and off violence is interrupting the foreign aid flow

Back to February First

Back to February First

The government doesn't seem to know who its real enemy is

Glacial research frozen

Glacial research frozen

Another government squabble stalls study of melting Himalayan glaciers

Turf war wrecks expedition

Turf war wrecks expedition

Nepal ultimate loser in Barun biodiversity fiasco

Not quite there yet

Not quite there yet

The constituent assembly could still create problems and the party-rebel accord leaves out a warring side

Demand outstrips supply

Demand outstrips supply

Get your candles, torches and generators ready for a long, dark winter

Decoding the Code of Conduct

Decoding the Code of Conduct

Donors and NGO don't like what they see

The Melamchi mirage

The Melamchi mirage

An upcoming donor meet will decide whether the project is too tangled up in politics to salvage

Nepali Times

Mixing development with security

The government wants to win hearts and minds with this budget but donors are not likely to foot the bill

How (not so) poor are we?

How (not so) poor are we?

With so many donor agencies operating in Nepal, getting hold of development statistics has never been a problem. But there are discrepancies on…

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