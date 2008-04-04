Nepali Times

Delays in export-oriented hydro projects may mean more darkness ahead
UNMIN will now have to work with limited time and scope
Is Nepal ready for a truth and reconciliation commission?
The ADB and the Maoists bury the hatchet on Kathmandu's water supply
MIN BAJRACHARYA SAVING FACE: Neither Hisila Yami nor the ADB want to be the one to pull the plug on Melamchi This is probably another late save…
Fears of a second wave of Bhutani refugees in the making
Public ignorance of the constituent assembly reflects political confusion
Trekking takes a slide amidst news of bandas, blockades and incorrect reports of missing Polish trekkers
Locals near Everest fret about Mother Nature's next surprise
Question is what can we do till then to make a bad situation bearable?
Donors in row over continuing development aid to royal regime
The army and the rebels are arming themselves to wage a war the country can ill afford
Under donor pressure, the government is readying a royal ordinance to unbundle the electricity utility into three pieces
Public discontent could boil over into the streets in the weeks ahead
On and off violence is interrupting the foreign aid flow
The government doesn't seem to know who its real enemy is
Another government squabble stalls study of melting Himalayan glaciers
Nepal ultimate loser in Barun biodiversity fiasco
The constituent assembly could still create problems and the party-rebel accord leaves out a warring side
Get your candles, torches and generators ready for a long, dark winter
Donors and NGO don't like what they see
An upcoming donor meet will decide whether the project is too tangled up in politics to salvage
The government wants to win hearts and minds with this budget but donors are not likely to foot the bill
With so many donor agencies operating in Nepal, getting hold of development statistics has never been a problem. But there are discrepancies on…