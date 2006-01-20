The government doesn't seem to know who its real enemy is

While the Maoists are at the gates, threatening attacks on the capital, authorities decided to engage on a sweep of political party leaders and civil society activists instead.

It's a scene many had expected to see during the municipal elections. But with the polls still 20 days away, the government started rounding up pro-democracy activists ahead of a promised mammoth rally on Friday.

"Under no circumstances will we take back our rally program," said CPN (UML) chief Madhab Kumar Nepal at the Press Chautari on Friday, adding that the detention of leaders early Thursday morning was the act of a "desperate and fearful regime".

"Despite all the prohibitions of the government, we will go ahead with our peaceful and non-violent demonstrations on Friday," echoed NC leader Arjun Narsingh KC. "But if the situation turns violent, the government will have to take the responsibility."

As for the government, Minister of State for Information and Communication Shrish Shumsher Rana told us: "We are prepared to safeguard the basic human rights of the people and we will not shirk from our duty."

Immediately after the deadly Maoist attacks that left 12 policemen dead in the Kathmandu Valley on 14 January, the government introduced curfews and banned demonstrations within the Ring Road. The parties defied the bans. But in a scene reminiscent of February First last year, the government arrested more than 70 leaders and activists and cut mobile phones within the Valley on Thursday.

While the arrests were taking place, landlines also went out. Security personnel had been mobilised to make the arrests from late Wednesday night and some of them, in plainclothes, could be seen around party leaders' homes from early morning. Some leaders evaded arrest by sleeping away from their homes.

UML leader Amrit Bohara who escaped the dragnet, told us from a secret location: "With such a condemnable action the government has admitted defeat."

The government has been using last week's well-planned Maoist attacks as evidence that the rebels have infiltrated the valley disguised as political party cadre. Said Rana, "The rebel-party pact clearly states that both would target the government in their own ways and that is what is exactly happening now."

Party leaders refute the possibility of any infiltration, saying it has never happened in the past.

Meanwhile, Maoist chief Prachanda on Wednesday issued a statement saying the rebels would not infiltrate Friday's rally nor use any kind of force to supplement street protests. "There is no reason why we should believe the Maoists," Rana retorted. Even our security forces stopped passenger buses coming into the valley from the west and the east.

The parties want the government to cancel municipal polls due on 8 February. "If the polls are called off, there could be an environment for an outlet for the present crisis," said Nepali Congress leader Girija Prasad Koirala.

Both sides look set for a confrontation on Friday, with the Maoists waiting and watching in the wings.