Nepali Times

Trade, real estate, and stock markets are growing, then why is the economy so sluggish?
The country spends 25% more than it earns, is borrowing to pay back what it borrowed
Political cronyism, cartelling, conflict of interest and price-fixing are all standard operating procedure for Nepal's businesses
America’s trading partners are panicking, stock markets are crashing, but taxes may help Nepal
Inability, or unwillingness, to curb black money will put Nepal on the FATF grey list
Despite billions spent in improving productivity, Nepal’s agriculture is still underperforming
Government must carry out major structural reforms in laws and tax system to ensure financial stability and push growth
The country’s ambition to boost the economy through clean energy is itself affected by climate risk
Nepal has received its first paycheck for protecting its forests as a carbon sink. What next?
Which highways and road sections are still blocked or damaged after last week’s disastrous rains
30 years after pulling out of Arun III, the global lender goes quiet on another hydropower project in Nepal
After a dramatic drop in the past decade, poverty is now static despite remittances and state intervention
The service sector has grown, but has widened the rich-poor gap and is not creating jobs
Schools situated along busy roads have air so toxic it is 8 times higher than what is considered safe
Geopolitical sensitivities of its giant neighbours block much-needed energy projects
Overdependence on foreign employment instead of creating jobs domestically spells disaster for Nepal's economy
Proposed reservoir inside Shivapuri National Park carries more risk than reward, critics say
Nepal’s public debt soars as the country continues to borrow to fund low-return projects
Climate impact: 8 of last 12 winters had prolonged drought affecting agriculture and sparking wildfires
Expansion of e-payment services has led to a drastic drop in cash transactions in Nepal
The private sector accuses the International Monetary Fund of interference in Nepal's economic policy
Is Nepal’s economy on the mend, or on the verge of disaster? Experts cannot seem to make up their minds.
There are fewer incentives for young Nepalis to stay home
Imagine how much more progress Nepal would have made if war, corruption and poor governance did not set us back