Nepali Times

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Ramesh Kumar

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Articles by Ramesh Kumar

Nepal’s bubble economy

Nepal’s bubble economy

Trade, real estate, and stock markets are growing, then why is the economy so sluggish?

Nepal in the red

Nepal in the red

The country spends 25% more than it earns, is borrowing to pay back what it borrowed

Nepal's only growth industry: private sector corruption

Nepal's only growth industry: private sector corruption

Political cronyism, cartelling, conflict of interest and price-fixing are all standard operating procedure for Nepal's businesses

Trump tariff to benefit Nepal

Trump tariff to benefit Nepal

America’s trading partners are panicking, stock markets are crashing, but taxes may help Nepal

Black, white and grey

Black, white and grey

Inability, or unwillingness, to curb black money will put Nepal on the FATF grey list

Farm subsidies: money down the drain

Farm subsidies: money down the drain

Despite billions spent in improving productivity, Nepal’s agriculture is still underperforming

Near-debt experience

Near-debt experience

Government must carry out major structural reforms in laws and tax system to ensure financial stability and push growth

Right climate for Nepal’s energy transition

Right climate for Nepal’s energy transition

The country’s ambition to boost the economy through clean energy is itself affected by climate risk

Greenbacks for greenery

Greenbacks for greenery

Nepal has received its first paycheck for protecting its forests as a carbon sink. What next?

Long way home this Dasain

Long way home this Dasain

Which highways and road sections are still blocked or damaged after last week’s disastrous rains

World Bank flip-flop on Upper Arun

World Bank flip-flop on Upper Arun

30 years after pulling out of Arun III, the global lender goes quiet on another hydropower project in Nepal

Why Nepal’s poverty rate is stuck

Why Nepal’s poverty rate is stuck

After a dramatic drop in the past decade, poverty is now static despite remittances and state intervention

Nepal economy shifts away from farming

Nepal economy shifts away from farming

The service sector has grown, but has widened the rich-poor gap and is not creating jobs

Poisoning children at school

Poisoning children at school

Schools situated along busy roads have air so toxic it is 8 times higher than what is considered safe

Nepal’s China-India love-triangle impacts investment

Nepal’s China-India love-triangle impacts investment

Geopolitical sensitivities of its giant neighbours block much-needed energy projects

People's Movement

People's Movement

Overdependence on foreign employment instead of creating jobs domestically spells disaster for Nepal's economy

Dam dangerous

Dam dangerous

Proposed reservoir inside Shivapuri National Park carries more risk than reward, critics say

Soaring Debt

Soaring Debt

Nepal’s public debt soars as the country continues to borrow to fund low-return projects

Nepal suffers another winter drought

Nepal suffers another winter drought

Climate impact: 8 of last 12 winters had prolonged drought affecting agriculture and sparking wildfires

No cash this Tihar? No problem.

No cash this Tihar? No problem.

Expansion of e-payment services has led to a drastic drop in cash transactions in Nepal

Business not happy with the IMF

Business not happy with the IMF

The private sector accuses the International Monetary Fund of interference in Nepal's economic policy

Business as unusual

Business as unusual

Is Nepal’s economy on the mend, or on the verge of disaster? Experts cannot seem to make up their minds.

Push factors driving Nepalis out

Push factors driving Nepalis out

There are fewer incentives for young Nepalis to stay home

Now and then

Now and then

Imagine how much more progress Nepal would have made if war, corruption and poor governance did not set us back

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