Nepali Times

Echocardiogram machines are even available in remote corners of Nepal
Bell’s palsy affects one in 65 people at some point in their lives
In 1982, to the astonishment of the medical world, two Australian scientists, Barry Marshall and J. Robin Warren discovered a bacterium…
Awareness and early prognosis of asthma can save lives
Looking around Kathmandu, it's clear we haven't learnt our lesson from the 1934 earthquake
Without documented causes of death, there is a lot of speculation to identify the reasons for the high rates of death among Nepali migrant workers
A valuable crop that provides physical and spiritual sustenance
LD is classically thought of as pneumonia that is contacted from water sources
Emergence of superbugs is now a reality in South Asia
Maurice Hilleman, the man who swore like a sailor and discovered the MMR vaccine.
What could the authorities have done better before, during and after the October 2014 blizzard?
Can the last 300 metres of Mount Everest be scaled without supplemental oxygen?
A few topical treatments exist to decrease the inflammation of scabies, lice, bedbugs and flea bites.
There is no question that an Ebola outbreak in South Asia will be very difficult to handle considering the region’s poor health infrastructure.
What makes Sherpas physiologically well-adapted to perform arduous tasks in the mountains?
Estimations reveal that about a fifth of the world’s population will experience at least one episode of depression.
What governs blood pressure control mechanisms at high altitude is largely unknown. Many doctors recommend patients with high blood pressure not…
Travellers to altitudes need to be encouraged to go up gradually without the use of drugs
In some parts of the world, 2 October is marked as the World Spirometry Day. Spirometry is a simple lung function study which assesses the…
People all over the world are living longer.
A 24-year-old woman with a history of diffuse, crampy abdominal pain on and off for years saw a doctor after she recently started having…
Sita, a 38-year-old Nepali bank teller, came to her doctor’s office with diffuse pain throughout the body, saying she had difficulty…
Vitamin D is related to calcium absorption by the body, and its deficiency leads to rickets and osteomalacia. In our part of the world rickets…
Do we need to worry about Ebola in Nepal? To recap: the first patient with the disease lived near the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of…