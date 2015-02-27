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Buddha Basnyat, MD

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Articles by Buddha Basnyat, MD

Nepali Times

Detecting heart murmurs

Echocardiogram machines are even available in remote corners of Nepal

Nepali Times

Temporary paralysis

Bell’s palsy affects one in 65 people at some point in their lives

Nepali Times

H. Pylori: the good and the bad.

In 1982, to the astonishment of the medical world, two Australian scientists, Barry Marshall and J. Robin Warren discovered a bacterium…

Nepali Times

Breathe

Awareness and early prognosis of asthma can save lives

Nepali Times

On shaky ground

Looking around Kathmandu, it's clear we haven't learnt our lesson from the 1934 earthquake

Nepali Times

Why so many deaths?

Without documented causes of death, there is a lot of speculation to identify the reasons for the high rates of death among Nepali migrant workers

Nepali Times

B for Barley

A valuable crop that provides physical and spiritual sustenance

Nepali Times

Legionnaires’ Disease

LD is classically thought of as pneumonia that is contacted from water sources

Nepali Times

Superbugs

Emergence of superbugs is now a reality in South Asia

Nepali Times

The vaccine man

Maurice Hilleman, the man who swore like a sailor and discovered the MMR vaccine.

Nepali Times

Tragedy on Thorung La

What could the authorities have done better before, during and after the October 2014 blizzard?

Nepali Times

Three hundred metres to Everest

Can the last 300 metres of Mount Everest be scaled without supplemental oxygen?

Nepali Times

Bugs free

A few topical treatments exist to decrease the inflammation of scabies, lice, bedbugs and flea bites.

Nepali Times

Ebola in Asia

There is no question that an Ebola outbreak in South Asia will be very difficult to handle considering the region’s poor health infrastructure.

Nepali Times

In the genes

What makes Sherpas physiologically well-adapted to perform arduous tasks in the mountains?

Nepali Times

The depression battle

Estimations reveal that about a fifth of the world’s population will experience at least one episode of depression.

Nepali Times

Pressure in the mountains

What governs blood pressure control mechanisms at high altitude is largely unknown. Many doctors recommend patients with high blood pressure not…

Nepali Times

Step by step

Travellers to altitudes need to be encouraged to go up gradually without the use of drugs

Nepali Times

Lung check

In some parts of the world, 2 October is marked as the World Spirometry Day. Spirometry is a simple lung function study which assesses the…

Nepali Times

The oldest old

People all over the world are living longer.

Nepali Times

Gluten intolerant

A 24-year-old woman with a history of diffuse, crampy abdominal pain on and off for years saw a doctor after she recently started having…

Nepali Times

Aches and pains

Sita, a 38-year-old Nepali bank teller, came to her doctor’s office with diffuse pain throughout the body, saying she had difficulty…

Nepali Times

Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is related to calcium absorption by the body, and its deficiency leads to rickets and osteomalacia. In our part of the world rickets…

Nepali Times

Ebola

Do we need to worry about Ebola in Nepal? To recap: the first patient with the disease lived near the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of…

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