Nepali Times

Japan's natural disaster preparedness was offset by man-made perils
Sir Ed's state funeral celebrated his life with a determination to build on his remarkable legacy
JEMIMA SHERPA Maaghi, the start of the new year for the Tharu community, is a time for new ventures. Promises and deals are made good on during…
Good dialysis facilities are important, but transplants even more so
Palliative care is coming of age in Nepal
Friends in cyberspace united only by our alienation
"I come from one of those places that you read about and shake your head"
The Nepali diaspora is watching and worrying
Goats bleat, but vegetarianism gives you something to talk about`
United Mission to Nepal is celebrating the 50 years of work dedicated to the health, education and wellbeing of Nepalis
Get your carburettors cleaned for the next big Bug rally
It's slow, but not dull.