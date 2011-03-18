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Jemima Sherpa

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Articles by Jemima Sherpa

Quakes and nukes

Quakes and nukes

Japan's natural disaster preparedness was offset by man-made perils

Family, friends and the future

Family, friends and the future

Sir Ed's state funeral celebrated his life with a determination to build on his remarkable legacy

At home, at work

At home, at work

JEMIMA SHERPA Maaghi, the start of the new year for the Tharu community, is a time for new ventures. Promises and deals are made good on during…

Life transfusion

Life transfusion

Good dialysis facilities are important, but transplants even more so

Peaceful end

Peaceful end

Palliative care is coming of age in Nepal

Thoughts escape

Thoughts escape

Friends in cyberspace united only by our alienation

Nepali Times

Between Mugabe and Shwe

"I come from one of those places that you read about and shake your head"

Nepali Times

Further from home, closer we are

The Nepali diaspora is watching and worrying

Nepali Times

Conversation piece

Goats bleat, but vegetarianism gives you something to talk about`

Mission Nepal

Mission Nepal

United Mission to Nepal is celebrating the 50 years of work dedicated to the health, education and wellbeing of Nepalis

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Beetles

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Beetles

Get your carburettors cleaned for the next big Bug rally

Namche in winter

Namche in winter

It's slow, but not dull.