Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Sheilin Teo

Share:

Articles by Sheilin Teo

Feasting on documentary films

Feasting on documentary films

Chair of Film South Asia Kanak Mani Dixit with musician Amrit Gurung. Photo: FILM SOUTH ASIAFrom the inaugural documentary Indus Blues, it…

Early Nepal drawings come full circle

Early Nepal drawings come full circle

Franz Frei at his exhibition in Taragaon Museum. Photo: KUNDA DIXITFor decades, Franz Frei’s drawings used for adult literacy classes in Dolakha…

Adieu, Jazzmandu till next year

Adieu, Jazzmandu till next year

Photo: SHEILIN TEOPlayed slowly and masterfully, the tabla makes a sound like plump water drops hitting a deep well. The lilting, devotional…

The long road home

The long road home

LAND OF LAND ROVERS: The three Land Rovers, including the 1955 vintage ‘Oxford’ (foreground) being worshipped over Dasain at Patan Darbar Square…

Garden walls

Garden walls

Kathmandu can restore some of its lost greenery with vertical gardens

Best food forward in Sanepa

Best food forward in Sanepa

It has neither starched tablecloths, nor peaky napkins. But the air of haute cuisine is deftly conjured in the food that is served at Chimes,…

Ill-fitting in Nepali society

Ill-fitting in Nepali society

Pic: DIWARKAR CHETTRIBuying a bouquet for a friend’s wedding the other day, I got really involved in the process of choosing the flowers,…

Nepal's yak cheese is on world map

Nepal's yak cheese is on world map

French cheesemaker Francois Driard (pictured) and his prize-winiing Yak Blue cheese from the mountains of Ramechhap district.A French…

Starting Nepal’s green school movement

Starting Nepal’s green school movement

Surkhet has a new, community focused eco-friendly school that could be a model for others

Nepal’s traditional seismic resistant designs

Nepal’s traditional seismic resistant designs

ANASTYLOSIS: Decorated resting platform (pati) in Kathmandu being rebuilt using traditional materials and methods. Photos: SHEILIN TEOAfter the…

Patan's museum piece

Patan's museum piece

Photos: SHEILIN TEOThe Patan Museum is a must-visit among the draws of Kathmandu Valley: tastefully designed and informative, its curation is…