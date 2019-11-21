Nepali Times

Chair of Film South Asia Kanak Mani Dixit with musician Amrit Gurung. Photo: FILM SOUTH ASIAFrom the inaugural documentary Indus Blues, it…
Franz Frei at his exhibition in Taragaon Museum. Photo: KUNDA DIXITFor decades, Franz Frei’s drawings used for adult literacy classes in Dolakha…
Photo: SHEILIN TEOPlayed slowly and masterfully, the tabla makes a sound like plump water drops hitting a deep well. The lilting, devotional…
LAND OF LAND ROVERS: The three Land Rovers, including the 1955 vintage ‘Oxford’ (foreground) being worshipped over Dasain at Patan Darbar Square…
Kathmandu can restore some of its lost greenery with vertical gardens
It has neither starched tablecloths, nor peaky napkins. But the air of haute cuisine is deftly conjured in the food that is served at Chimes,…
Pic: DIWARKAR CHETTRIBuying a bouquet for a friend’s wedding the other day, I got really involved in the process of choosing the flowers,…
French cheesemaker Francois Driard (pictured) and his prize-winiing Yak Blue cheese from the mountains of Ramechhap district.A French…
Surkhet has a new, community focused eco-friendly school that could be a model for others
ANASTYLOSIS: Decorated resting platform (pati) in Kathmandu being rebuilt using traditional materials and methods. Photos: SHEILIN TEOAfter the…
Photos: SHEILIN TEOThe Patan Museum is a must-visit among the draws of Kathmandu Valley: tastefully designed and informative, its curation is…