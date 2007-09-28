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Trishna Gurung

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Articles by Trishna Gurung

Join the joyride

Join the joyride

There may be a petrol shortage, but car sales are soaring

Nepali ama

Nepali ama

A grasscutter's journey through a street uprising

Jasmine

Jasmine

Its sweet scent this season reminds me of Aama

Songs in sheep’s clothing

Songs in sheep’s clothing

Woolgathering and rediscovering Bheda ko oon jasto.

Happy birthday, Jesus!

Happy birthday, Jesus!

Take the guesswork out of gift giving with these great finds.

A lot of hot air

A lot of hot air

Ballooning gives Nepal's tourism a lift.

15 minutes of fame

15 minutes of fame

Never mind Mt Everest and our double triangle flag. There is another thing that distinguishes us among the community of nations: Nepal Standard…

Break through

Break through

Nepali hip-hop is coming of age.

"I am a Badi."

"I am a Badi."

Badi women must now contend with vigilante 'Neighbourhood Improvement Committees' and the spillover effects of the insurgency.

Nepali Times

The last journey

Not forgetting this intensity of mind-numbing sorrow would be a way of remaining faithful to my mother.