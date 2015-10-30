Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Madeline Zutt

Share:

Articles by Madeline Zutt

Nepali Times

Fuel up on jazz

In November, Nepal’s Himalayan sky will once again come alive with the sound of jazz as Jazzmandu celebrates its 13th year

Nepali Times

Western classical comes to town

Nepal has a vibrant music scene and Gharana hopes to bring Western classical into the mix

Nepali Times

Kairos Café

With its friendly staff, excellent coffee and tranquil atmosphere, Kairos Café is a great place to relax and recharge

Nepali Times

Nepal’s chronology

The new translation of History of the Kings of Nepal- A Buddhist Chronicle aims to correct the mistakes and fill the gaps found in the earlier translation.

Nepali Times

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal's grisly performance in Nightcrawler is his best yet

Nepali Times

Hollywood Himalaya

Adventure epic has stunning digital scenery of Everest, but downplays role of Nepali climbers in the 1996 tragedy