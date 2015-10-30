Nepali Times

In November, Nepal’s Himalayan sky will once again come alive with the sound of jazz as Jazzmandu celebrates its 13th year
Nepal has a vibrant music scene and Gharana hopes to bring Western classical into the mix
With its friendly staff, excellent coffee and tranquil atmosphere, Kairos Café is a great place to relax and recharge
The new translation of History of the Kings of Nepal- A Buddhist Chronicle aims to correct the mistakes and fill the gaps found in the earlier translation.
Jake Gyllenhaal's grisly performance in Nightcrawler is his best yet
Adventure epic has stunning digital scenery of Everest, but downplays role of Nepali climbers in the 1996 tragedy