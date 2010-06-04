Nepali Times

The prospect of at least six more years of power cuts is making businesses, homes and offices to migrate to solar power in a big way
Get down to knowing your magic box to get the best out of it
Pokhara's far more than just a launching pad for a trek
The world is in your palm. Laptops have become passé, as smartphones are the lightweight champions of the world.Smartphones went mostly…
Nepal's floriculture industry has witnessed remarkable growth, but could be so much more
Avia club puts Nepal on the sports aviation map
The passion of two men on wheels has given children across the world a taste of freedom
Jhamell is for Kathmandu-based expats what Thamel is for tourists
Smash your television. Yank your phone out of the socket. Toss the radio.