Nepali Times

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Ahmad Iskandar

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Articles by Ahmad Iskandar

The age of enlightenment

The age of enlightenment

The prospect of at least six more years of power cuts is making businesses, homes and offices to migrate to solar power in a big way

Setting your sights right

Setting your sights right

Get down to knowing your magic box to get the best out of it

Lake aside

Lake aside

Pokhara's far more than just a launching pad for a trek

Mobile nation

Mobile nation

The world is in your palm. Laptops have become passé, as smartphones are the lightweight champions of the world.Smartphones went mostly…

Flower power

Flower power

Nepal's floriculture industry has witnessed remarkable growth, but could be so much more

Feeling high

Feeling high

Avia club puts Nepal on the sports aviation map

Rolling good times

Rolling good times

The passion of two men on wheels has given children across the world a taste of freedom

Jhamel

Jhamel

Jhamell is for Kathmandu-based expats what Thamel is for tourists

New age high tech

New age high tech

Smash your television. Yank your phone out of the socket. Toss the radio.