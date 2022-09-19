Nepali Times

As Nepal’s elections near, fact-checking, media literacy and monitoring can foster trust in public institutions
The story of the Nepalis who showed extraordinary courage in rescuing fellow climbers on K2 in 2008
Two women guerrillas who survived the war, struggle to survive the peace
Two divergent perspectives on the mass sacrifice of animals at Gadhimai on 27 November
The story of the hope, sacrifice and struggle of a woman guerrilla When photojournalist Bikas Rauniar took a picture of a Maoist guerrilla in…