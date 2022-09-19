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Deepak Adhikari

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Articles by Deepak Adhikari

Inoculation against misinformation

Inoculation against misinformation

As Nepal’s elections near, fact-checking, media literacy and monitoring can foster trust in public institutions

Nepali Times

The height of sacrifice

The story of the Nepalis who showed extraordinary courage in rescuing fellow climbers on K2 in 2008

Nepali Times

Forgotten fighters

Two women guerrillas who survived the war, struggle to survive the peace

Nepali Times

Overkill in Gadhimai

Two divergent perspectives on the mass sacrifice of animals at Gadhimai on 27 November

Comrade Manju’s Everest Café

Comrade Manju’s Everest Café

The story of the hope, sacrifice and struggle of a woman guerrilla When photojournalist Bikas Rauniar took a picture of a Maoist guerrilla in…