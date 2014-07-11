Nepali Times
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Matt Miller

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Articles by Matt Miller

Nepali Times

The great Himalayan traverse

Adventure tourists give trekking in Nepal a whole new meaning by doing wilder, longer routes

Nepali Times

Walter’s Mitho Mitho

Kathmandu is spreading. The edges of the city creep further and further outside the ring road like pizza dough, turning this large city into an…

Nepali Times

It’s all in the mind

Belief in traditional faith healers is still strong in Nepal, and could complement modern medicine

Nepali Times

They climbed another mountain

Mountaineering is only part of the journey for Nepal’s inspiring Seven Summits Women’s Team

Nepali Times

Orange Café

For an ambience and décor that enhances an establishment there are two rules of thumb: make a subtle, tough to pinpoint atmosphere, or make it…

Nepali Times

Performance Art

The tournament is gaining notoriety for play-acting, embellishment, flopping, faking, diving and cheating.

Nepali Times

Lumbini set to take off

An upgraded Bhairawa airport will launch Buddha’s birthplace as an international pilgrimage site

Nepali Times

In it for the long haul

What would make the biggest difference for Nepali athletes is opportunity, which starts with funding and education

Nepali Times

Hermann Helmer’s

Looking for a good breakfast around rapidly expanding restaurant row in Jhamsikel is surprisingly difficult. Walking aimlessly for a satisfying…

Nepali Times

Cleaning up Everest

Working quietly behind the scenes are Khumbu's citizens to keep the trekking trails in the region clean and trash-free

Nepali Times

The Everest spring season is over

Mt Everest is officially still open, but functionally closed due to factors, only one of which is the mountain