Nepali Times

Adventure tourists give trekking in Nepal a whole new meaning by doing wilder, longer routes
Kathmandu is spreading. The edges of the city creep further and further outside the ring road like pizza dough, turning this large city into an…
Belief in traditional faith healers is still strong in Nepal, and could complement modern medicine
Mountaineering is only part of the journey for Nepal’s inspiring Seven Summits Women’s Team
For an ambience and décor that enhances an establishment there are two rules of thumb: make a subtle, tough to pinpoint atmosphere, or make it…
The tournament is gaining notoriety for play-acting, embellishment, flopping, faking, diving and cheating.
An upgraded Bhairawa airport will launch Buddha’s birthplace as an international pilgrimage site
What would make the biggest difference for Nepali athletes is opportunity, which starts with funding and education
Looking for a good breakfast around rapidly expanding restaurant row in Jhamsikel is surprisingly difficult. Walking aimlessly for a satisfying…
Working quietly behind the scenes are Khumbu's citizens to keep the trekking trails in the region clean and trash-free
Mt Everest is officially still open, but functionally closed due to factors, only one of which is the mountain