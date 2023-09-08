Nepali Times

There is already an enthusiastic audience for non-fiction film, but more can be done to widen reach
Nisha Budha found her freedom, and hopes to free her sisters in Jumla as well
20 years and 2 brands later, businessman Pradip Man Shakya is still going strong
The Dhaba festival at Soaltee Crowne Plaza, Kathmandu caters to all taste
The latest fad in tourism in Nepal is the boutique hotel
Interspersed with accounts of real people – a recovering junkie, a band member, a sex worker, a nonagenerian shopkeeper – Thapa lays Thamel’s soul bare
The Kathmandu Triennale puts Nepal and Nepali artists on the world map with a two-week festival of creativity
The tv documentary series Aankhijhyal, which has done much to make Nepalis aware of environmental issues, airs its 1000th episode
Retired international civil servants return to a Nepal that isn’t too keen on taking advantage of their experience
In Between the Third Eye opens out the world of women, their feelings and emotions
New online business reduces carbon footprint of urban consumers by extending the digital footprint of farmers
A whole day of stories, workshops, panels, performance by women for women this Saturday
Noted Swiss author who makes bed-time stories enchanting is visiting Kathmandu next week for a children’s book festival
Hira Dangol has got his whole clan to blend art with ornithology
With their upbeat medleys and soothing vocals, the Shillong Chamber Choir is out to get the world
Conflict victims and their families are sharing and broadcasting stories of their war experiences
Besides serving as an attraction for children, the Central Zoo has also become a refuge for rescued endangered animals
Midori Cafe in Baluwatar just might make it to your list of after work hangout places this winter
A Canadian-born Finnish artist tells everyday stories and struggles of craftspeople in Nepal
Lately there has been a mysterious spurt of smuggling of Red Panda hide within Nepal
Meena Kayastha’s latest artwork on doors salvaged after the April 2015 earthquake exudes ingenuity and quality
The first Bangladeshi to climb Seven Summits wants to empower girls to scale life’s mountains
A multimedia project to revive the enthusiasm for change and the Bagmati itself