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Smriti Basnet

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Articles by Smriti Basnet

Documentary films come of age

Documentary films come of age

There is already an enthusiastic audience for non-fiction film, but more can be done to widen reach

Nepali Times

Woman who moved mountains

Nisha Budha found her freedom, and hopes to free her sisters in Jumla as well

Nepali Times

Sixth sense success

20 years and 2 brands later, businessman Pradip Man Shakya is still going strong

Nepali Times

Being fulfilled

The Dhaba festival at Soaltee Crowne Plaza, Kathmandu caters to all taste

Nepali Times

Small is sophisticated

The latest fad in tourism in Nepal is the boutique hotel

Nepali Times

Thamel Tales

Interspersed with accounts of real people – a recovering junkie, a band member, a sex worker, a nonagenerian shopkeeper – Thapa lays Thamel’s soul bare

Nepali Times

Small is sophisticated

The latest fad in tourism in Nepal is the boutique hotel

Nepali Times

ARTAVAGANZA

The Kathmandu Triennale puts Nepal and Nepali artists on the world map with a two-week festival of creativity

Nepali Times

The show goes on

The tv documentary series Aankhijhyal, which has done much to make Nepalis aware of environmental issues, airs its 1000th episode

Nepali Times

Home coming

Retired international civil servants return to a Nepal that isn’t too keen on taking advantage of their experience

Nepali Times

The return of Erina Tamrakar

In Between the Third Eye opens out the world of women, their feelings and emotions

Nepali Times

Of local, for local, buy local

New online business reduces carbon footprint of urban consumers by extending the digital footprint of farmers

Nepali Times

Worldly-wise women

A whole day of stories, workshops, panels, performance by women for women this Saturday

Nepali Times

Teller of tales

Noted Swiss author who makes bed-time stories enchanting is visiting Kathmandu next week for a children’s book festival

Nepali Times

Nepal’s bird family

Hira Dangol has got his whole clan to blend art with ornithology

Nepali Times

Sounds of Shillong

With their upbeat medleys and soothing vocals, the Shillong Chamber Choir is out to get the world

Nepali Times

Healing through radio

Conflict victims and their families are sharing and broadcasting stories of their war experiences

Nepali Times

Call of the wild

Besides serving as an attraction for children, the Central Zoo has also become a refuge for rescued endangered animals

Nepali Times

Midori Café

Midori Cafe in Baluwatar just might make it to your list of after work hangout places this winter

Nepali Times

The art of preservation

A Canadian-born Finnish artist tells everyday stories and struggles of craftspeople in Nepal

Nepali Times

Caught red handed with Red Pandas

Lately there has been a mysterious spurt of smuggling of Red Panda hide within Nepal

Nepali Times

Durgas and doors

Meena Kayastha’s latest artwork on doors salvaged after the April 2015 earthquake exudes ingenuity and quality

Nepali Times

“Freedom is not free”

The first Bangladeshi to climb Seven Summits wants to empower girls to scale life’s mountains

Nepali Times

Sketching Bagmati

A multimedia project to revive the enthusiasm for change and the Bagmati itself

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