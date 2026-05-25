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Miki Upreti

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Articles by Miki Upreti

Junko Tabei comes back to life on screen

Junko Tabei comes back to life on screen

The first woman to climb Mt Everest returns in a biopic at the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival

Remembering Junko Tabei

Remembering Junko Tabei

On the 50th anniversary of her climb, a tribute to the first woman to summit Mt Everest

Runners in wonderland

Runners in wonderland

Despite the snow and darkness, this year's Annapurna 100 was exhilirating for both marathoners and spectators

What can I do ?

What can I do ?

On climate change, time to think globally and act individually before it is too late

Nepali Times

Pachyderm polo

At the international elephant polo tournament in Chitwan last week, enthusiasts played "one of the world's fastest games on one of nature's slowest beasts."