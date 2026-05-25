Nepali Times

The first woman to climb Mt Everest returns in a biopic at the Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival
On the 50th anniversary of her climb, a tribute to the first woman to summit Mt Everest
Despite the snow and darkness, this year's Annapurna 100 was exhilirating for both marathoners and spectators
On climate change, time to think globally and act individually before it is too late
At the international elephant polo tournament in Chitwan last week, enthusiasts played "one of the world's fastest games on one of nature's slowest beasts."