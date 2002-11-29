Nepali Times

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Megh Ranjani Rai

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Articles by Megh Ranjani Rai

Mother Nepal

Mother Nepal

She struggles as she always has, not expecting any help.

Communicating with Coyote 1

Communicating with Coyote 1

"Where were you? You were asleep again, weren't you?"

Shared visions

Shared visions

Mountain women meet in Bhutan

From Maam,with love

From Maam,with love

I enjoyed my two-year stint teaching at Budanilkantha School. I wept, I slept and kept my memories of one of them no more: Nirajan. His Royal…

Waiting for freedom, and for rain

Waiting for freedom, and for rain

In Nepal, it is now the survival of the smallest micro-entrepreneur.

Pappu the bangle seller

Pappu the bangle seller

In Nepal, it is now the survival of the smallest micro-entrepreneur.

Letter from Black Mesa

Letter from Black Mesa

Huck Greyeyes looked like us, and he prayed like us.

Urmila, the little big one

Urmila, the little big one

"Marriage is just replacing looking after one's cows and fields for someone else's cows and fields."