Nepali Times

She struggles as she always has, not expecting any help.
"Where were you? You were asleep again, weren't you?"
Mountain women meet in Bhutan
I enjoyed my two-year stint teaching at Budanilkantha School. I wept, I slept and kept my memories of one of them no more: Nirajan. His Royal…
In Nepal, it is now the survival of the smallest micro-entrepreneur.
Huck Greyeyes looked like us, and he prayed like us.
"Marriage is just replacing looking after one's cows and fields for someone else's cows and fields."