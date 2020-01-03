Nepali Times

Photo : GOPAL GADTAULAManoj Rai was a 17-year-old student in a school in Tashigang, Bhutan in 1990, when soldiers arrived at his dorm and took…
In all the current media hubbub about proposed highway tunnels in Thankot, Sanga, and the Tarai Fast Track, it may be worth remembering that…
During her recent two-week road trip from Kathmandu to Delhi and back, people who had heard of Pushpa Lata Acharya’s journey through YouTube…
When he was younger, Manjul Baraili would be chiseling away into stone to create sculptures while his friends played marbles nearby. He dreamed…
SHOCK AND SADNESS: The body of Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari arrives at Kathmandu Airport on Thursday afternoon. He will be cremated in his…
Photos: BIKRAM RAIAt least seven people were killed when a bus heading to Narayangad from Beni lost control and fell 70m from the road down to…
Mohammed Daoud's family paid an agent $6,000 to get to Kathmandu. Photos: GOPAL GARTAULAWhen Mohammed Daoud fled Afghanistan in 2014, he did not…
Despite lack of conviction that local elections will improve lives, people cross swollen rivers to vote
The third-country resettlement of Bhutanese refugees has been put on hold following US President Donald Trump's immigration ban
Former refugees have turned Albemarle Road into a microcosm of their Himalayan homeland
Twenty years after the revolution, former guerrillas say they have lost faith in the leaders of their Maoist party
The camps for refugees from Bhutan in eastern Nepal are emptying, but some don’t want to be resettled and want to return home
The earthquake has damaged dozens of children’s homes in Kathmandu Valley
Bhutanese refugees resettled in the UK have finally found certainty and stability
With most Bhutan refugees resettled in third countries, some families are abandoned again
The war is not over for relatives of those killed and disappeared during the Maoist insurgency
After being separated from their homeland 20 years ago, many Bhutanese refugees resettled in the West are now separated from their families
A squatter community of stone crushers sets up its own school to ensure a brighter future for children
Bhampa Rai was a royal physician before being driven out of Bhutan. Unlike most refugees, he doesn't want to be resettled in America or Europe.
Debimaya adopted an abandoned child as her own but now she faces problems for third-country resettlement
Thousands of Bhutan refugees hope for a better life in a new country