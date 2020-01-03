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Gopal Gartaula

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Articles by Gopal Gartaula

Ex-refugee takes refuge in music

Ex-refugee takes refuge in music

Photo : GOPAL GADTAULAManoj Rai was a 17-year-old student in a school in Tashigang, Bhutan in 1990, when soldiers arrived at his dorm and took…

Nepal’s first, and forgotten, tunnel

Nepal’s first, and forgotten, tunnel

In all the current media hubbub about proposed highway tunnels in Thankot, Sanga, and the Tarai Fast Track, it may be worth remembering that…

Motorcycle Grandma

Motorcycle Grandma

During her recent two-week road trip from Kathmandu to Delhi and back, people who had heard of Pushpa Lata Acharya’s journey through YouTube…

Modern day Arniko

Modern day Arniko

When he was younger, Manjul Baraili would be chiseling away into stone to create sculptures while his friends played marbles nearby. He dreamed…

The last journey

The last journey

SHOCK AND SADNESS: The body of Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari arrives at Kathmandu Airport on Thursday afternoon. He will be cremated in his…

Nepal’s deadly roads take their toll

Nepal’s deadly roads take their toll

Photos: BIKRAM RAIAt least seven people were killed when a bus heading to Narayangad from Beni lost control and fell 70m from the road down to…

Kathmandu's Little Kabul

Kathmandu's Little Kabul

Mohammed Daoud's family paid an agent $6,000 to get to Kathmandu. Photos: GOPAL GARTAULAWhen Mohammed Daoud fled Afghanistan in 2014, he did not…

Nepali Times

Getting to the other side

Despite lack of conviction that local elections will improve lives, people cross swollen rivers to vote

Another deadend

Another deadend

The third-country resettlement of Bhutanese refugees has been put on hold following US President Donald Trump's immigration ban

Nepali Times

Little Bhutan

Former refugees have turned Albemarle Road into a microcosm of their Himalayan homeland

Nepali Times

Warriors in peacetime

Twenty years after the revolution, former guerrillas say they have lost faith in the leaders of their Maoist party

Nepali Times

The 100,000th refugee

The camps for refugees from Bhutan in eastern Nepal are emptying, but some don’t want to be resettled and want to return home

Nepali Times

Orphans relocated

The earthquake has damaged dozens of children’s homes in Kathmandu Valley

Nepali Times

Happier days

Bhutanese refugees resettled in the UK have finally found certainty and stability

Nepali Times

Refugees-in-waiting

With most Bhutan refugees resettled in third countries, some families are abandoned again

Nepali Times

“I need to know why”

The war is not over for relatives of those killed and disappeared during the Maoist insurgency

Huddled masses yearning to rejoin families

Huddled masses yearning to rejoin families

After being separated from their homeland 20 years ago, many Bhutanese refugees resettled in the West are now separated from their families

The school under the bridge

The school under the bridge

A squatter community of stone crushers sets up its own school to ensure a brighter future for children

Those who want to stay

Those who want to stay

Bhampa Rai was a royal physician before being driven out of Bhutan. Unlike most refugees, he doesn't want to be resettled in America or Europe.

Debimaya's daughter

Debimaya's daughter

Debimaya adopted an abandoned child as her own but now she faces problems for third-country resettlement

A fresh start

A fresh start

Thousands of Bhutan refugees hope for a better life in a new country