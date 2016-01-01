Nepali Times

In each of the ten stories that make up City of Dreams, the author has tried to pull off something quite different
Many praised Seb Toussaint on Facebook for his work in the community but lambasted him for cultural insensitivity.
Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail - Ralph Waldo Emerson
Yak Attack unearths musical synapses between Nepali folk and rest of the world
Resolve to have your cake and eat it too in slightly delayed new year resolutions
Resolve to have your cake and eat it too
Manaslu, here we come
The almighty pen of the bureaucrat needs to be cut down to size
Nepal's first deli opens up new culinary vistas
Can't see the trees for the cement and brick?
Reinforced by Dasain vibes, it's time to look to your extended community
The Kathmandu Literary Jatra held through rain and shine, but did its impact match up to the earthquake at the end?
The Kathmandu Literary Jatra is in town. The glorious courtyards of the Patan Museum are set to play host to unprecedented intellectual…
"So what's new? 2-1? 1-1? 3-2? Eh?" My cousins smile at my little joke and continue with their sports chatter. I've no idea who's playing who in…
Is yoga for cheap, lazy sceptics?
This time it's us watching them, but maybe Nepal should be more worried about its own youth
2100 looks good, too bad you'll be dead by then
Politics matters, but so does the rest of Nepal
The monsoon is conducive to staying home, but what's behind those thunderclouds?
Gone are the days when renting a video was the in thing – launches, galleries, restaurants, bars, malls and cinema halls compete for your time and money today
In the end, there was no compassion for Namobuddha the Tiger
The Narayanhiti Palace Museum doesn't reveal much about the Shahs, but it's all there is to see
It's bad enough being in a bucket without a bunch of crabs pulling you down
Civil servants committed to serving tourists better would do more for NTY 2011 than civil servants committed to being tourists