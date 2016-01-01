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Rabi Thapa

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Articles by Rabi Thapa

Nepali Times

Reams of Dreams

In each of the ten stories that make up City of Dreams, the author has tried to pull off something quite different

Nepali Times

Whose art is it anyway?

Many praised Seb Toussaint on Facebook for his work in the community but lambasted him for cultural insensitivity.

Nepali Times

Off the road

Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Building bridges

Building bridges

Yak Attack unearths musical synapses between Nepali folk and rest of the world

Moving on

Moving on

Resolve to have your cake and eat it too in slightly delayed new year resolutions

Moving on

Moving on

Resolve to have your cake and eat it too

Soul mountain

Soul mountain

Manaslu, here we come

Seeing red

Seeing red

The almighty pen of the bureaucrat needs to be cut down to size

A place in the sun

A place in the sun

Nepal's first deli opens up new culinary vistas

Arbor ardor

Arbor ardor

Can't see the trees for the cement and brick?

Descent from decency

Descent from decency

Reinforced by Dasain vibes, it's time to look to your extended community

Mindquakes

Mindquakes

The Kathmandu Literary Jatra held through rain and shine, but did its impact match up to the earthquake at the end?

Telling tales?

Telling tales?

The Kathmandu Literary Jatra is in town. The glorious courtyards of the Patan Museum are set to play host to unprecedented intellectual…

Whose team is it anyway?

Whose team is it anyway?

"So what's new? 2-1? 1-1? 3-2? Eh?" My cousins smile at my little joke and continue with their sports chatter. I've no idea who's playing who in…

Auto-yogi

Auto-yogi

Is yoga for cheap, lazy sceptics?

London calling

London calling

This time it's us watching them, but maybe Nepal should be more worried about its own youth

F-port 2100

F-port 2100

2100 looks good, too bad you'll be dead by then

Court chronicles

Court chronicles

Politics matters, but so does the rest of Nepal

Cabin fever

Cabin fever

The monsoon is conducive to staying home, but what's behind those thunderclouds?

More is less?

More is less?

Gone are the days when renting a video was the in thing – launches, galleries, restaurants, bars, malls and cinema halls compete for your time and money today

Ode for Namobuddha

Ode for Namobuddha

In the end, there was no compassion for Namobuddha the Tiger

tyaha raja rani hunthyo

tyaha raja rani hunthyo

The Narayanhiti Palace Museum doesn't reveal much about the Shahs, but it's all there is to see

Feeling crabby?

Feeling crabby?

It's bad enough being in a bucket without a bunch of crabs pulling you down

Into hot air

Into hot air

Civil servants committed to serving tourists better would do more for NTY 2011 than civil servants committed to being tourists

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