Nepali Times

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Suman Nepali

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Articles by Suman Nepali

Which way GenZ voters?

Which way GenZ voters?

With 49 days to go for polls, we asked eight of the 800,000 first time voters about their voting preferences. The GenZ movement has impacted on…

More dark clouds over Nepal

More dark clouds over Nepal

Heavy post-monsoon rain forecast until midnight for Kathmandu Valley, with the weather system dumping rain over eastern Nepal on Sunday

Loss of soul and soil

Loss of soul and soil

Lagan Tole escaped relatively unscathed in the earthquake, but 10 years later, it has lost much of its essence

Kathmandu’s flood exposes garbage crisis

Kathmandu’s flood exposes garbage crisis

The rivers threw trash right back at city dwellers who had dumped them

Autism awareness with art

Autism awareness with art

Nepalis with autism take to art to live their lives to the best of their abilities

On Women's Day, nothing left to lose

On Women's Day, nothing left to lose

Victims of loan sharks from all over Nepal undertake difficult journeys to appeal to the government for help

531 Nepalis in Russian Army

531 Nepalis in Russian Army

Finally, a precise number of Nepalis who are fighting for the Russians in Ukraine, whom their families want returned home

Making of a god

Making of a god

Preserving the ancient practice of bronze sculpting in Nepal

Reliving analogue photography

Reliving analogue photography

In the darkrooms of Kathmandu, photographers are reviving the lost art of film developing