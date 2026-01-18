Nepali Times

With 49 days to go for polls, we asked eight of the 800,000 first time voters about their voting preferences. The GenZ movement has impacted on…
Heavy post-monsoon rain forecast until midnight for Kathmandu Valley, with the weather system dumping rain over eastern Nepal on Sunday
Lagan Tole escaped relatively unscathed in the earthquake, but 10 years later, it has lost much of its essence
The rivers threw trash right back at city dwellers who had dumped them
Nepalis with autism take to art to live their lives to the best of their abilities
Victims of loan sharks from all over Nepal undertake difficult journeys to appeal to the government for help
Finally, a precise number of Nepalis who are fighting for the Russians in Ukraine, whom their families want returned home
Preserving the ancient practice of bronze sculpting in Nepal
In the darkrooms of Kathmandu, photographers are reviving the lost art of film developing