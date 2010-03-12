Nepali Times

Two movies to bring out your inner child? Inner animal, more likely
Immersive or embedded? Kathryn Bigelow's excellent The Hurt Locker is a moral minefield in itself
Another Ang Lee tussle with freedom and repression hits the spot
They don't make zombies like they used to
Ramin Bahrani's chronicles of the working poor carve out a specifically American chapter in the Realist tradition very once in a rare while, you…
In recent years, horror films have taken a turn for the grotesque and the sadistic, demanding firm constitutions of their audiences. Fans are…
Michael Jackson was not the only moonwalker commemorated this year; 2009 marked the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 9 mission that placed…
Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, the Argentine Marxist revolutionary and international statesman, has morphed into a catch-all left and counterculture…
A wacky, but poignant and fitting, tribute to MJ's life that MJ himself created
The pitfalls of meddling with fans
Probing our unease with death, Departures explores the catharsis of ritual and the dignity of work
A reminder of the still unresolved and evolving predicament of Nepal's Bhutanese refugees
A three-day animation films galore
Browsing through a bookstore in Mumbai recently, I asked the convivial proprietor whether he could recommend a title on the history of Pakistan.…
The Academy Awards always has a certain self-congratulatory ring, members and audiences applauding their own supposed good taste: on one hand…
Baz Luhrmann's latest epic Australia still pays homage to Bollywood
Gus Van Sant's Milk proves that the past is the present, and the future too.
Striking Nepali films at KIMFF
A season of often heart-rending documentary films define the myriad challenges ahead
A more sombre, tortured Bond is no longer playing for laughs
Boy A has paid for his sins, but perhaps he hasn't paid enough
Chicago 10 and Battle in Seattle revisit protests
The works of Miyazaki, Hitchcock and Almodovar
To celebrate the European Year of Intercultural Dialogue, several European embassies and cultural centres in Kathmandu have organised the…