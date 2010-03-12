Nepali Times

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A Angelo D'Silva

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Articles by A Angelo D'Silva

Call of the wild

Call of the wild

Two movies to bring out your inner child? Inner animal, more likely

Space Cowboy

Space Cowboy

Immersive or embedded? Kathryn Bigelow's excellent The Hurt Locker is a moral minefield in itself

Trip to freedom

Trip to freedom

Another Ang Lee tussle with freedom and repression hits the spot

Love in the time of Mad Zombie Disease

Love in the time of Mad Zombie Disease

They don't make zombies like they used to

The Real Deal

The Real Deal

Ramin Bahrani's chronicles of the working poor carve out a specifically American chapter in the Realist tradition very once in a rare while, you…

Respect your elders, or go to hell

Respect your elders, or go to hell

In recent years, horror films have taken a turn for the grotesque and the sadistic, demanding firm constitutions of their audiences. Fans are…

Back to the future

Back to the future

Michael Jackson was not the only moonwalker commemorated this year; 2009 marked the 40th anniversary of the Apollo 9 mission that placed…

"The most complete human being of our age"

"The most complete human being of our age"

Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, the Argentine Marxist revolutionary and international statesman, has morphed into a catch-all left and counterculture…

Moonwalker

Moonwalker

A wacky, but poignant and fitting, tribute to MJ's life that MJ himself created

Worlds apart

Worlds apart

The pitfalls of meddling with fans

The final journey

The final journey

Probing our unease with death, Departures explores the catharsis of ritual and the dignity of work

Forgotten

Forgotten

A reminder of the still unresolved and evolving predicament of Nepal's Bhutanese refugees

Short cuts

Short cuts

A three-day animation films galore

Post Traumatic Stress

Post Traumatic Stress

Browsing through a bookstore in Mumbai recently, I asked the convivial proprietor whether he could recommend a title on the history of Pakistan.…

Waltzing on a wire

Waltzing on a wire

The Academy Awards always has a certain self-congratulatory ring, members and audiences applauding their own supposed good taste: on one hand…

Eastern Western

Eastern Western

Baz Luhrmann's latest epic Australia still pays homage to Bollywood

The Man and the Movement

The Man and the Movement

Gus Van Sant's Milk proves that the past is the present, and the future too.

Fresh take

Fresh take

Striking Nepali films at KIMFF

Nepali Times

UDHR turns 60

A season of often heart-rending documentary films define the myriad challenges ahead

Seriously wicked

Seriously wicked

A more sombre, tortured Bond is no longer playing for laughs

Of crime and punishment

Of crime and punishment

Boy A has paid for his sins, but perhaps he hasn't paid enough

The theatre of war

The theatre of war

Chicago 10 and Battle in Seattle revisit protests

Boxed up

Boxed up

The works of Miyazaki, Hitchcock and Almodovar

Euromovies

Euromovies

To celebrate the European Year of Intercultural Dialogue, several European embassies and cultural centres in Kathmandu have organised the…

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