Nepali Times

Go white water rafting on the Seti-Karnali before new reservoir projects change them forever
The scenic national park is open to trekkers again after last year’s deadly earthquake and avalanche
Amir’s thirst for learning is something we can all learn from
A couple with their children trek to the base of word's highest mountain, allaying concerns that Nepal was unsafe to visit after the earthquake
The ‘Make Nepal Green’ conference highlights the importance of self-reliance and renewable energy development.
With new classrooms in place, attendance levels are picking up at schools in Sindhupalchok.
Rupakot Resort offers the perfect getaway spot, pampering guests in the lap of luxury amid stunning views of the Annapurnas.
Prompt service, attentive staff and good quality food makes The Bent Fork a must visit
A new sport seems to be catching on in Nepal, and it’s proving to be a hit
Heritage hotels provide a way to preserve the past while generating a means to support the future