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Yu Wei Liew

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Articles by Yu Wei Liew

Nepali Times

Rivers of Nepal’s Wild West

Go white water rafting on the Seti-Karnali before new reservoir projects change them forever

Nepali Times

Langtang is ready for you. Are you?

The scenic national park is open to trekkers again after last year’s deadly earthquake and avalanche

Nepali Times

This ability

Amir’s thirst for learning is something we can all learn from

Nepali Times

Trekking is child's play

A couple with their children trek to the base of word's highest mountain, allaying concerns that Nepal was unsafe to visit after the earthquake

Nepali Times

A greener world

The ‘Make Nepal Green’ conference highlights the importance of self-reliance and renewable energy development.

Nepali Times

Lessons for the future

With new classrooms in place, attendance levels are picking up at schools in Sindhupalchok.

Nepali Times

In the lap of Annapurnas

Rupakot Resort offers the perfect getaway spot, pampering guests in the lap of luxury amid stunning views of the Annapurnas.

Nepali Times

The Bent Fork

Prompt service, attentive staff and good quality food makes The Bent Fork a must visit

Nepali Times

All about the base

A new sport seems to be catching on in Nepal, and it’s proving to be a hit

Nepali Times

Old is gold

Heritage hotels provide a way to preserve the past while generating a means to support the future