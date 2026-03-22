Nepali Times

RSP can no longer define itself as anti-establishment. It is now the establishment.
Parties do not need another rebranding, but institutionalisation and internal democracy to reassess their social relevance
It was a quiet Saturday morning, and people were lining up for a blood donation drive inside the historic pavilion from which Kathmandu gets its…
https://youtu.be/27DSJhsNLYgFive years after the earthquake destroyed its central temple, the 350-year-old Rani Pokhari royal pond at the centre…
Kokroma designer masksTo wear or not to wear masks has become an ideological issue in some countries, but here in Kathmandu wearing them is now…
Popular singer and songwriter Samriddhi Rai tweeted this at 4:05 in the morning of Thursday March 26. With the surge in COVID-19 cases around…