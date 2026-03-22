Nepali Times

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Suvexa Pradhan Tuladhar

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Articles by Suvexa Pradhan Tuladhar

Will it be different this time in Nepal?

Will it be different this time in Nepal?

RSP can no longer define itself as anti-establishment. It is now the establishment.

Nepal’s party problem

Nepal’s party problem

Parties do not need another rebranding, but institutionalisation and internal democracy to reassess their social relevance

Resurrecting Kasthamandap from the rubble

Resurrecting Kasthamandap from the rubble

It was a quiet Saturday morning, and people were lining up for a blood donation drive inside the historic pavilion from which Kathmandu gets its…

Building back Rani Pokhari even better

Building back Rani Pokhari even better

https://youtu.be/27DSJhsNLYgFive years after the earthquake destroyed its central temple, the 350-year-old Rani Pokhari royal pond at the centre…

Masks unmasked

Masks unmasked

Kokroma designer masksTo wear or not to wear masks has become an ideological issue in some countries, but here in Kathmandu wearing them is now…

Lockdown and the surge in domestic violence

Lockdown and the surge in domestic violence

Popular singer and songwriter Samriddhi Rai tweeted this at 4:05 in the morning of Thursday March 26. With the surge in COVID-19 cases around…