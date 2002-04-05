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Padam Ghaley

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Articles by Padam Ghaley

They ran up another mountain, and what do you think they saw?

They ran up another mountain, and what do you think they saw?

Take a normal marathon, multiply it by nine days. And add the highest mountains in the world. You have the Annual Annapurna Mandala Marathon.

The road comes to Mustang

The road comes to Mustang

But Mustang is still further away from the world than most places in the world.

Nepali Times

Caravan, Himalayan viagra, the Dolpopa

Tourism is driven by fads. Last year it was Easter Island, this year it is Koh Samui. In Nepal itself, the flavour of the season is Dolpo.

Nepali Times

Beyond Langtang

You race the discanding darkness. The presence of the mountains doesn't leaves you, it leaves a mark on your soul forever.

Nepali Times

Looking beyond Lukla

The trek from Lukla to Namche can be boring after the first two times. Even the dogs recognise you as you trudge up past Phakding and Monjo. To…

Nepali Times

The town that time passed by

Halfway on the drive from Kathmandu to Pokhara, and four hours off the highway lies Bandipur, the hilltop Newar trading town that time has…

Nepali Times

Off The Beaten Trek

There are out-of-the-way places that no one goes to and there are out-of-the-way places that everyone goes to. Gosainkunda during the monsoon is…

Nepali Times

OFF THE BITEN TRAKE

I am indeed in a dilemma. How can I write about a beautiful, isolated, out-of-the-way place? I fear that thousands of tourists will swarm up…