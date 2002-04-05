Nepali Times

Take a normal marathon, multiply it by nine days. And add the highest mountains in the world. You have the Annual Annapurna Mandala Marathon.
But Mustang is still further away from the world than most places in the world.
Tourism is driven by fads. Last year it was Easter Island, this year it is Koh Samui. In Nepal itself, the flavour of the season is Dolpo.
You race the discanding darkness. The presence of the mountains doesn't leaves you, it leaves a mark on your soul forever.
The trek from Lukla to Namche can be boring after the first two times. Even the dogs recognise you as you trudge up past Phakding and Monjo. To…
Halfway on the drive from Kathmandu to Pokhara, and four hours off the highway lies Bandipur, the hilltop Newar trading town that time has…
There are out-of-the-way places that no one goes to and there are out-of-the-way places that everyone goes to. Gosainkunda during the monsoon is…
I am indeed in a dilemma. How can I write about a beautiful, isolated, out-of-the-way place? I fear that thousands of tourists will swarm up…