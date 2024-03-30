Nepali Times

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Prakriti Kandel

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Articles by Prakriti Kandel

A portal into Patan’s past and present

A portal into Patan’s past and present

For nearly 30 years, Patan Museum has connected Nepalis and visitors to Kathmandu Valley civilisation

Reggio Emilia Summit in Nepal

Reggio Emilia Summit in Nepal

As the focus in Nepal's education shifts to quality from just enrollment rates, a major international conference is being held in Kathmandu to…

Nepali Muslims on the margins

Nepali Muslims on the margins

Madrasa education needs to be improved to uplift Nepal’s Muslim community

Kathmandu’s heritage is a game

Kathmandu’s heritage is a game

In a new board game, even if players lose they win by learning about Nepali history

Tall Order

Tall Order

Pic: BIKRAM RAISuresh Shakya (pictured above) was sitting down for lunch with his family in his house in Itum Bahal four years ago when there…

Quake was a learning experience for Nepal’s schools

Quake was a learning experience for Nepal’s schools

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGngulAKKQc&feature=youtu.beAt the edge of Tika Vidyashram School in Sanepa rises a new, three-storey building,…

Indo-Chinese food fest

Indo-Chinese food fest

With five outlets all over the Kathmandu, Bawarchi is popular for its Indian food. But lesser known is the Tangra Chinese cuisine that the…

Mithila art with a message

Mithila art with a message

Photos: PRAKRITI KANDELArtist Ranju Yadav grew up in a village of Rajbiraj of Saptari, and learned Mithila art from her mother, grandmother and…

The Buddha was born in Lumbini

The Buddha was born in Lumbini

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k1Yv6mNZ_wAs the birthplace of the Buddha, Lumbini is among the four holy sites that pilgrims from the world…

Learning about teaching

Learning about teaching

Photo: KUNDA DIXITWith her long blonde hair and Nordic looks Helen Eikeland looked like many of the other bideshis sitting in a café in Patan.…

Etched in our memory

Etched in our memory

Saurganga Darshandhari with her painting. Photos: Prakriti Kandel Saurganga Darshandhari’s Stories is a collection of etchings inspired by…

Bulbul

Bulbul

In an industry prone to profit from escapism, Nepali cinema has suddenly started coming out with movies that portray the reality of life with…

Learning from Nepal's past to rebuild its future

Learning from Nepal's past to rebuild its future

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csrbcdCBW4IIt has been nearly four years after the 2015 earthquake, and media reports about reconstruction of…

Developing a horse sense in Kathmandu

Developing a horse sense in Kathmandu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e6EuEq3XzkThe most unique aspect about equestrian sports is that it requires perfect coordination between two…

Class struggle

Class struggle

YOUNG MINDS: Students of Betal School in Kailali attend one of 27,000 public schools across Nepal where 80% of children study. Pic: Bikram…

Good fellows

Good fellows

https://youtu.be/rUAy1qYHkyQWhen their names are called out for the morning attendance, Grade 7 students of Kalakhola Secondary School in Dang…

A hostage situation

A hostage situation

Photo: THE TULIPGreta Rana’s Hostage follows a simple Tharu man, Hari Prasad Mahato, in his journey for work in the Gulf. It is fiction, but…

The Science of Learning

The Science of Learning

Monika DeupalaNow that school enrolment in Nepal is approaching 100%, attention has turned to upgrading the quality of instruction and keeping…

Migration Certificate

Migration Certificate

‘Abroad Study’ has entered the Nepali lexicon. Student out-migration now rivals the medical education industry, overseas contract work, and…

Grannies, Inc

Grannies, Inc

https://youtu.be/nre0aIvVYw8Champa Devi Tuladhar loves knitting socks so much that at 76, she wakes up at four in the morning and gets to work.…

Hare Krishna!

Hare Krishna!

Hare Krishna is the saga of one man who started a spiritual movement in a land and culture completely new to him. Swami Prabhupada was the…

Class struggle

Class struggle

https://youtu.be/-ulwU8U2nG4Along the lush green ridgeline on the border between Lalitpur and Kavre is Kali Devi Secondary School, which was…

Nepal's constitution, 3 years later

Nepal's constitution, 3 years later

Bikram RaiThree years after Nepal’s constitution was promulgated, experts from the region are gathering in Kathmandu for a three-day conference…