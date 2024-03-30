Nepali Times

For nearly 30 years, Patan Museum has connected Nepalis and visitors to Kathmandu Valley civilisation
As the focus in Nepal's education shifts to quality from just enrollment rates, a major international conference is being held in Kathmandu to…
Madrasa education needs to be improved to uplift Nepal’s Muslim community
In a new board game, even if players lose they win by learning about Nepali history
Pic: BIKRAM RAISuresh Shakya (pictured above) was sitting down for lunch with his family in his house in Itum Bahal four years ago when there…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGngulAKKQc&feature=youtu.beAt the edge of Tika Vidyashram School in Sanepa rises a new, three-storey building,…
With five outlets all over the Kathmandu, Bawarchi is popular for its Indian food. But lesser known is the Tangra Chinese cuisine that the…
Photos: PRAKRITI KANDELArtist Ranju Yadav grew up in a village of Rajbiraj of Saptari, and learned Mithila art from her mother, grandmother and…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k1Yv6mNZ_wAs the birthplace of the Buddha, Lumbini is among the four holy sites that pilgrims from the world…
Photo: KUNDA DIXITWith her long blonde hair and Nordic looks Helen Eikeland looked like many of the other bideshis sitting in a café in Patan.…
Saurganga Darshandhari with her painting. Photos: Prakriti Kandel Saurganga Darshandhari’s Stories is a collection of etchings inspired by…
In an industry prone to profit from escapism, Nepali cinema has suddenly started coming out with movies that portray the reality of life with…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csrbcdCBW4IIt has been nearly four years after the 2015 earthquake, and media reports about reconstruction of…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_e6EuEq3XzkThe most unique aspect about equestrian sports is that it requires perfect coordination between two…
YOUNG MINDS: Students of Betal School in Kailali attend one of 27,000 public schools across Nepal where 80% of children study. Pic: Bikram…
https://youtu.be/rUAy1qYHkyQWhen their names are called out for the morning attendance, Grade 7 students of Kalakhola Secondary School in Dang…
Photo: THE TULIPGreta Rana’s Hostage follows a simple Tharu man, Hari Prasad Mahato, in his journey for work in the Gulf. It is fiction, but…
Monika DeupalaNow that school enrolment in Nepal is approaching 100%, attention has turned to upgrading the quality of instruction and keeping…
‘Abroad Study’ has entered the Nepali lexicon. Student out-migration now rivals the medical education industry, overseas contract work, and…
https://youtu.be/nre0aIvVYw8Champa Devi Tuladhar loves knitting socks so much that at 76, she wakes up at four in the morning and gets to work.…
Hare Krishna is the saga of one man who started a spiritual movement in a land and culture completely new to him. Swami Prabhupada was the…
https://youtu.be/-ulwU8U2nG4Along the lush green ridgeline on the border between Lalitpur and Kavre is Kali Devi Secondary School, which was…
Bikram RaiThree years after Nepal’s constitution was promulgated, experts from the region are gathering in Kathmandu for a three-day conference…