Nepali Times

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Roma Aryal

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Articles by Roma Aryal

Sweet success

Sweet success

From humble beginnings in Pokhara to a sprawling empire whose roots spread beyond confectionary

WATER! WATER!

WATER! WATER!

There is no end in sight to the capital's water emergency

Basantapur by night

Basantapur by night

Among throngs of people and bustle of market, the old town square is still a place of peace

Pachyderm masterpieces

Pachyderm masterpieces

PICS: STEVE LECLERQ Sundar Kali holds a brush to the canvas before her and paints even lines with careful precision while her mahout helps her…

Andes to the Himalaya

Andes to the Himalaya

"Baby alpaca wool is as soft as pashmina"

Out of the dark

Out of the dark

War veteran starts cricket club for the blind

No frills

No frills

Getting married simply is a wise move in lean times

You are no exception

You are no exception

Short experimental films on AIDS show ignorance is not bliss

So near yet so far

So near yet so far

You don't have to go to a remote corner of Nepal to see government neglect

City of divine lights

City of divine lights

Where does God exist? This is a question humankind has struggled with through the ages.

Cash from trash

Cash from trash

City residents are slow to see the benefit of sorting their garbage

French connection

French connection

A former orphan returns to Nepal to find his roots

Fit list

Fit list

Kathmandu's best gyms offer a whole lot more besides pumping iron

Cycle city

Cycle city

A bicycle commute makes you healthier and wealthier

Let it begin

Let it begin

Nepal hopes for at least a bronze in Beijing

In furniture heaven

In furniture heaven

Designers face burgeoning demand from Kathmandu's consumers