Nepali Times

From humble beginnings in Pokhara to a sprawling empire whose roots spread beyond confectionary
There is no end in sight to the capital's water emergency
Among throngs of people and bustle of market, the old town square is still a place of peace
PICS: STEVE LECLERQ Sundar Kali holds a brush to the canvas before her and paints even lines with careful precision while her mahout helps her…
"Baby alpaca wool is as soft as pashmina"
War veteran starts cricket club for the blind
Getting married simply is a wise move in lean times
Short experimental films on AIDS show ignorance is not bliss
You don't have to go to a remote corner of Nepal to see government neglect
Where does God exist? This is a question humankind has struggled with through the ages.
City residents are slow to see the benefit of sorting their garbage
A former orphan returns to Nepal to find his roots
Kathmandu's best gyms offer a whole lot more besides pumping iron
A bicycle commute makes you healthier and wealthier
Nepal hopes for at least a bronze in Beijing
Designers face burgeoning demand from Kathmandu's consumers