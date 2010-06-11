Nepali Times

The CA got some important things done, but the most heated battles are yet to come
After the drama of last week, we are back to where we started
The timeline of events in the 48 hours before midnight of 28 May gives an indication of just how precarious the three-point resolution was
Time is slowly but surely running out for the constitution, but the song remains the same
The proposal for 14 ethnicity based provinces has to be endorsed by a majority in the CA, which is unlikely
KIRAN PANDAY Despite the restoration of democratic rule and the end of the civil war, Nepal's security situation can hardly be said to have…
There have been disappointingly few proposals from the public to the constitutional committees
New edition of ethnicity book can help in constitution-writing
Tussle over who chairs 14 drafting committees may delay constitution process
MP's new memoir shows us how little Nepal has changed since 1950
The constitution-drafting process can't be delayed any longer
Young women escape abuse and find a chance to start afresh
The Maoists are returning to the Information Ministry that controls the state media
KIRAN PANDAY The sight of these two porters carrying computers into the Election Commission building in Kathmandu on Sunday is emblematic of the…
Deb Lal Bhandari, Anil KC and Manoj Mahato are the latest child victims of this ten-year war
Police have few leads on the suspected murders of two European women on Nagarjun
The villagers of Rukum don't want to have anything to do with the government or the Maoists