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Dhruba Simkhada

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Articles by Dhruba Simkhada

Nepali Times

So far, so ok

The CA got some important things done, but the most heated battles are yet to come

The magic wand

The magic wand

After the drama of last week, we are back to where we started

Nepali Times

Blow-by-blow

The timeline of events in the 48 hours before midnight of 28 May gives an indication of just how precarious the three-point resolution was

Uncertainty reigns

Uncertainty reigns

Time is slowly but surely running out for the constitution, but the song remains the same

Finalising the federal structure

Finalising the federal structure

The proposal for 14 ethnicity based provinces has to be endorsed by a majority in the CA, which is unlikely

The army must be handled with care

The army must be handled with care

KIRAN PANDAY Despite the restoration of democratic rule and the end of the civil war, Nepal's security situation can hardly be said to have…

No comment

No comment

There have been disappointingly few proposals from the public to the constitutional committees

'No magic bullet'

'No magic bullet'

New edition of ethnicity book can help in constitution-writing

Who will lead the committees?

Who will lead the committees?

Tussle over who chairs 14 drafting committees may delay constitution process

The other brother

The other brother

MP's new memoir shows us how little Nepal has changed since 1950

Kick start

Kick start

The constitution-drafting process can't be delayed any longer

A new life

A new life

Young women escape abuse and find a chance to start afresh

His master’s voice

His master’s voice

The Maoists are returning to the Information Ministry that controls the state media

Getting there

Getting there

KIRAN PANDAY The sight of these two porters carrying computers into the Election Commission building in Kathmandu on Sunday is emblematic of the…

A revolution that devours children

A revolution that devours children

Deb Lal Bhandari, Anil KC and Manoj Mahato are the latest child victims of this ten-year war

Celine and Sabine

Celine and Sabine

Police have few leads on the suspected murders of two European women on Nagarjun

Rukum just wants to be left alone

Rukum just wants to be left alone

The villagers of Rukum don't want to have anything to do with the government or the Maoists