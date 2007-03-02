

KIRAN PANDAY

The sight of these two porters carrying computers into the Election Commission building in Kathmandu on Sunday is emblematic of the challenges ahead for Nepal.

The constituent assembly election, a key demand of the Maoists to end their ten-year war, was scheduled for June but the timetable is looking increasingly doubtful. Dilly-dallying on five key pieces of legislations, continuing unrest in the tarai, un-ending strikes and shutdowns have affected preparations for polls.

“If the government and the parties start working with us immediately we can still hold elections by June, otherwise it will be difficult,” says Chief Election Commissioner, Bhojraj Pokhrel.

This means an interim government should be set up this week, date for polls announced by mid-March, registration of parties by end-March, delineation of constituencies by mid-April, beginning of campaigning in mid-May, and elections by 15 June.

Although the government is dragging its feet on polls, the tempo has picked up on setting up a new government that includes the Maoists. Prime Minister Koirala met the Indian and US ambassadors on Thursday, but cancelled a scheduled meeting with Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Koirala is under pressure to delay inducting the Maoists into the interim government until the Maoists stop using force against opponents.