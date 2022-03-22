Nepali Times

Gita Adhikari giving sewing machines to women from the Muslim community.Gita Adhikari, the deputy mayor of Damak, quit her job as assistant…
Photo: RSSGarima Shah was a candidate from the UML party twice in the 2008 and 2017 elections. She lost both times but was elected to the House…
Hupsekot Rural Municipality recently inaugurated a 10-bed coronavirus-dedicated hospital. Municipality chair Laxmi Pandey is at centre. All…
Sona Khatik in the studio of Kapilvastu Community Radio where she is Station Manager. She broke her leg while riding her bicycle to her studio…
Given how unconcerned rulers in Kathmandu have historically been to the plight of underserved Nepalis in the rest of the country, it was perhaps…
Sangita Thapa Magar, Jenny Khadka and Muskaan Khatun at a Parliament hearing last week to lobby for stricter punishment for perpetrators of acid…
Epidemics are nothing new in Nepal. In fact, the country’s history is littered with references to frequent outbreaks of cholera, influenza,…
During the days of absolute monarchy, Nepal’s communists were underground and organising their party. Many people risked their lives to provide…
Photo: MANISH PAUDELThey ate rats with rotten rice, were ravaged by malaria and beaten by their Japanese captors. Only four of the 300 Nepali…