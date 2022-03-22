Nepali Times

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Laxmi Basnet

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Articles by Laxmi Basnet

Deputies drive development in rural Nepal

Deputies drive development in rural Nepal

Gita Adhikari giving sewing machines to women from the Muslim community.Gita Adhikari, the deputy mayor of Damak, quit her job as assistant…

Is democracy too expensive for Nepal?

Is democracy too expensive for Nepal?

Photo: RSSGarima Shah was a candidate from the UML party twice in the 2008 and 2017 elections. She lost both times but was elected to the House…

Women leaders set example for rest of Nepal

Women leaders set example for rest of Nepal

Hupsekot Rural Municipality recently inaugurated a 10-bed coronavirus-dedicated hospital. Municipality chair Laxmi Pandey is at centre. All…

How a rural radio thrived in Nepal lockdown

How a rural radio thrived in Nepal lockdown

Sona Khatik in the studio of Kapilvastu Community Radio where she is Station Manager. She broke her leg while riding her bicycle to her studio…

COVID-19 spreads closer to Nepal’s ruling circle

COVID-19 spreads closer to Nepal’s ruling circle

Given how unconcerned rulers in Kathmandu have historically been to the plight of underserved Nepalis in the rest of the country, it was perhaps…

The prolonged trauma of acid attack survivors

The prolonged trauma of acid attack survivors

Sangita Thapa Magar, Jenny Khadka and Muskaan Khatun at a Parliament hearing last week to lobby for stricter punishment for perpetrators of acid…

Ke garne attitude kills people

Ke garne attitude kills people

Epidemics are nothing new in Nepal. In fact, the country’s history is littered with references to frequent outbreaks of cholera, influenza,…

Forgotten woman who sheltered communist activists

Forgotten woman who sheltered communist activists

During the days of absolute monarchy, Nepal’s communists were underground and organising their party. Many people risked their lives to provide…

The atom bomb saved my life

The atom bomb saved my life

Photo: MANISH PAUDELThey ate rats with rotten rice, were ravaged by malaria and beaten by their Japanese captors. Only four of the 300 Nepali…