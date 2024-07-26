Nepali Times

Degradation of the most fragile fold of the Himalaya threatens the plains where half of Nepalis live
A new species of wild turmeric recently discovered in western Nepal needs to be studied for potential medicinal and nutritional value
A wild banana species endemic to Nepal rediscovered after 200 years needs preservation
Brown-headed gull. Photo: DASARATH SHRESTHA BIJUKCHHEIt was one of those brilliantly clear autumn mornings at Taudaha on the southern outskirts…
Photo : HATAN CHAUDHARYCarston Involson from Denmark arrived in Kathmandu in the first week of January. Recently retired from the Danish…