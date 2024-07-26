Nepali Times

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Kamal Maden

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Articles by Kamal Maden

To save the Tarai, save the Siwalik

To save the Tarai, save the Siwalik

Degradation of the most fragile fold of the Himalaya threatens the plains where half of Nepalis live

New turmeric species in Nepal

New turmeric species in Nepal

A new species of wild turmeric recently discovered in western Nepal needs to be studied for potential medicinal and nutritional value

New banana republic

New banana republic

A wild banana species endemic to Nepal rediscovered after 200 years needs preservation

Spotting a Brown-headed Gull at Taudaha

Spotting a Brown-headed Gull at Taudaha

Brown-headed gull. Photo: DASARATH SHRESTHA BIJUKCHHEIt was one of those brilliantly clear autumn mornings at Taudaha on the southern outskirts…

Spiny babbler tourism

Spiny babbler tourism

Photo : HATAN CHAUDHARYCarston Involson from Denmark arrived in Kathmandu in the first week of January. Recently retired from the Danish…