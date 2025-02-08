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Sudhindra Sharma

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Articles by Sudhindra Sharma

Pump water, store energy

Pump water, store energy

Rethinking future energy development in Nepal by combining solar and hydro energy

Nepali Times

Rock and hard place

The Madhes and Pahad differ widely over state restructuring

Nepali Times

Unceremonial monarchy

The state should keep itself out of the religious realm

Nepal’s permanent envoy to Thailand

Nepal’s permanent envoy to Thailand

In Bangkok, they call Anil Sakya Nepal's permanent ambassador to Thailand. Not only is he an authority on Thai Buddhism, speaking the language…

King Bhumibol and King Janak

King Bhumibol and King Janak

The King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, has never visited Nepal. But he has always shown great affinity for the birthplace of the Buddha and…

Neither secular, nor Hindu

Neither secular, nor Hindu

Nepal is not a theocratic state. The king is Hindu, not the kingdom.

How indebted are we?

How indebted are we?

Foreign aid is for Nepal what colonialism or capitalism is for other countries. It is the connecting link between the nation-state and the international community.

Nepali Times

The mountain of the horned sage

A new collection of historical and ethnographic essays focuses on Nepal's western hills-an area long neglected by scholars.