Nepali Times

Rethinking future energy development in Nepal by combining solar and hydro energy
The Madhes and Pahad differ widely over state restructuring
The state should keep itself out of the religious realm
In Bangkok, they call Anil Sakya Nepal's permanent ambassador to Thailand. Not only is he an authority on Thai Buddhism, speaking the language…
The King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, has never visited Nepal. But he has always shown great affinity for the birthplace of the Buddha and…
Nepal is not a theocratic state. The king is Hindu, not the kingdom.
Foreign aid is for Nepal what colonialism or capitalism is for other countries. It is the connecting link between the nation-state and the international community.
A new collection of historical and ethnographic essays focuses on Nepal's western hills-an area long neglected by scholars.