Nepali Times
Back to Authors

Duksangh Sherpa

Share:

Articles by Duksangh Sherpa

Nepalis binge on junk foods the West rejected...

Nepalis binge on junk foods the West rejected...

Walk down the aisle of any supermarket in Kathmandu, and there they are arrayed along the shelves: tetrapacks of juice claiming to have the…

Parks, not parking lots

Parks, not parking lots

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvi-MdNBArAIt is 6AM on an overcast monsoon morning. Despite dark clouds threatening rain, people are already at…

Be fit

Be fit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fv10QTSHTVk When he saw a fitness video that was giving incorrect information, Sushant Pradhan decided to make…

Prithvi's earthy art

Prithvi's earthy art

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLjFWtXyhNY&feature=youtu.beExploring the universal theme of ‘attachment’, Prithvi Shrestha blends various…

Let's talk about it

Let's talk about it

A Nepali Times survey shows adolescents want to know more about reproductive health, but don’t have anyone to turn…

There are Muslims in Tibet, too

There are Muslims in Tibet, too

Tibet’s Muslims settled in Nepal in waves, but they all have one thing in common: RamadanAhmed Dulla with his 20 month old daughter Meherin,…

Under Kathmandu's spell

Under Kathmandu's spell

Duksangh SherpaMaura Moynihan first visited Kathmandu in 1973 when her father, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, was US Ambassador to India. “I was just…

Shivani's Kathmandu

Shivani's Kathmandu

Shivani Singh Tharu took nine years to write the thriller Kathmandu Ma Ek Dinhttps://youtu.be/hmpBALWFR_8Shivani Singh Tharu always knew she was…

Dolpo’s Dorje Dolma

Dolpo’s Dorje Dolma

Photos: Duksangh SherpaDorje Dolma was ten when her mother detected a lump in her back. Her father was a Tibetan healer, and took her to…

Capital of Sherpaland gets a makeover

Capital of Sherpaland gets a makeover

Photo: Bikram RaiAfter a three hour straight uphill climb, visitors entering Namche Bazar are greeted by a magical sight: a natural amphitheatre…

Imagining better futures

Imagining better futures

Two Israeli authors say children’s literature can keep hopes up in difficult times

Nepali Times

Wintering in Mustang

The wheels of time bring once-remote Mustang closer to the world

Inner living

Inner living

AHMAD ISKANDAR Interior design may be a new trade in Nepal, but traditionally, Nepali homes have always had a functional aesthetic. Today, the…

The Sherpa in me

The Sherpa in me

The tree's roots are in the earth but its branches are all over