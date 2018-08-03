Walk down the aisle of any supermarket in Kathmandu, and there they are arrayed along the shelves: tetrapacks of juice claiming to have the…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mvi-MdNBArAIt is 6AM on an overcast monsoon morning. Despite dark clouds threatening rain, people are already at…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fv10QTSHTVk When he saw a fitness video that was giving incorrect information, Sushant Pradhan decided to make…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLjFWtXyhNY&feature=youtu.beExploring the universal theme of ‘attachment’, Prithvi Shrestha blends various…
A Nepali Times survey shows adolescents want to know more about reproductive health, but don’t have anyone to turn…
Tibet’s Muslims settled in Nepal in waves, but they all have one thing in common: RamadanAhmed Dulla with his 20 month old daughter Meherin,…
Duksangh SherpaMaura Moynihan first visited Kathmandu in 1973 when her father, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, was US Ambassador to India. “I was just…
Shivani Singh Tharu took nine years to write the thriller Kathmandu Ma Ek Dinhttps://youtu.be/hmpBALWFR_8Shivani Singh Tharu always knew she was…
Photos: Duksangh SherpaDorje Dolma was ten when her mother detected a lump in her back. Her father was a Tibetan healer, and took her to…
Photo: Bikram RaiAfter a three hour straight uphill climb, visitors entering Namche Bazar are greeted by a magical sight: a natural amphitheatre…
Two Israeli authors say children’s literature can keep hopes up in difficult times
The wheels of time bring once-remote Mustang closer to the world
AHMAD ISKANDAR Interior design may be a new trade in Nepal, but traditionally, Nepali homes have always had a functional aesthetic. Today, the…
The tree's roots are in the earth but its branches are all over