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Kedar Sharma Badu

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Articles by Kedar Sharma Badu

Nepali Times

The stars in 2010

The year 2009 passed into history as the International Year of Astronomy, marking 400 years since the invention of the telescope by Galileo and…

December sky

December sky

Celebrate the New Year with the eclipsed blue moon

November Sky

November Sky

Meteor showers, mighty Jupiter and the Hunter's Moon

October sky

October sky

If you're a fan of Star Wars, this is the month to check out the skies above

Nepali Times

September surprise

If you look out the window this month and notice that the sun is setting in a different place every day, don't worry, the earth is not…

August sky

August sky

After the eclipse, get ready for the summer meteor shower

Darkness after sunrise

Darkness after sunrise

Are you ready for the first and longest solar eclipse of the 21st century?

Planets abound

Planets abound

Steady untwinkling Saturn is overhead from dusk til dawn

Mercury's return

Mercury's return

Meteor shower can be seen later in the month

Binocular astronomy

Binocular astronomy

If you can't afford a telescope, binoculars will do for star-gazing

Nepali Times

February sky

Comet Lulin in the predawn sky

Nepali Times

One world, one sky

Celebrating International Year of Astronomy IYA-2009

December Sky

December Sky

Meteor watchers watch out

November Sky

November Sky

Meeting of two brilliant planets for 30 November

Nepali Times

September sky

Autumn equinox and the Harvest Moon

Monsoon sky

Monsoon sky

On 6 July, watch Mars, Saturn and the Moon get together

June Sky 2008

June Sky 2008

A beginner’s guide to the midsummer sky

May sky

May sky

Stars over a New Nepal

April sky

April sky

"Nepal's topography is ideal for observational cosmology"

March sky

March sky

Orion the Hunter

Kids of Cosmandu

Kids of Cosmandu

Young pioneers of astronomy in Nepal

Starstruck in Karnali

Starstruck in Karnali

A clear night sky in the mountains makes a stargazer's dreams come true

Nepali Times

November sky

On the menu for Tihar: Leonid meteors and the Demon

Cosmic Dreams

Cosmic Dreams

Orionid shower for Dasain

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