Nepali Times

The year 2009 passed into history as the International Year of Astronomy, marking 400 years since the invention of the telescope by Galileo and…
Celebrate the New Year with the eclipsed blue moon
Meteor showers, mighty Jupiter and the Hunter's Moon
If you're a fan of Star Wars, this is the month to check out the skies above
If you look out the window this month and notice that the sun is setting in a different place every day, don't worry, the earth is not…
After the eclipse, get ready for the summer meteor shower
Are you ready for the first and longest solar eclipse of the 21st century?
Steady untwinkling Saturn is overhead from dusk til dawn
Meteor shower can be seen later in the month
If you can't afford a telescope, binoculars will do for star-gazing
Comet Lulin in the predawn sky
Celebrating International Year of Astronomy IYA-2009
Meteor watchers watch out
Meeting of two brilliant planets for 30 November
Autumn equinox and the Harvest Moon
On 6 July, watch Mars, Saturn and the Moon get together
A beginner’s guide to the midsummer sky
Stars over a New Nepal
"Nepal's topography is ideal for observational cosmology"
Orion the Hunter
Young pioneers of astronomy in Nepal
A clear night sky in the mountains makes a stargazer's dreams come true
On the menu for Tihar: Leonid meteors and the Demon
Orionid shower for Dasain