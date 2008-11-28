In December we have the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year (21 December) when the sun reaches its most southerly point in the sky. During the month, deep sky observers will be able to see some prominent constellations like Gemini, Orion, Taurus, Aries and Cetus from east to west.

In the northern skies you may see the constellations Auriga, Perseus, Cassiopeia, Andromeda and Cygnus. You could always download star charts form the internet to help identify stars (www.heavens-above.com).

Mercury will be visible towards the end of December as it sets about an hour after the Sun. On 31 December, Mercury will be close to the lower left of Jupiter. Venus is now becoming noticeable as the 'evening star' in the south western sky after sunset. Even if the sky is still bright, Venus is such a brilliant object that it shows up clearly. Don't miss using your binoculars to view the meeting of Venus, Jupiter and the crescent moon on the evening of 1 December.

Mars is on the far side of the Sun. It's in conjunction on 5 December. We won't be able to see the red planet at all this month. Saturn is rising in the middle of the night and it's well up in the southern sky by dawn.

Meteor watchers should get prepared for the Gemini shower, one of the most reliable meteor showers of the year. Geminids may be seen any time between 7 and 16 December. These meteors all seem to spread out from a single radiant point close to the bright star Castor in Gemini with the highest numbers usually spotted after midnight. The peak this year is expected on the evening of 13 December when you might catch one every couple of minutes.

Nothing gives me more satisfaction than giving a child the first opportunity to observe the moon and planets through a telescope. (see picture). Last month, I went to Dhunche which is the district headquarters of Rasuwa and some 170km north west of Kathmandu.

After a six hour drive including 50km of bumpy tracks from Trisuli I finally arrived and soon found out that with high altitude and clear skies it's a perfect location for observing the night sky.

Rasuwa is mainly inhabited by the Tamang community. I met the local school teachers there who helped me organise a stargazing session for local children the next evening. Some 30 pupils turned up to marvel at the craters on the moon and the Galilean moons of Jupiter through the telescope.