Nepali Times

The RSP with Balendra Shah is painting the country blue as voters throw out the old parties
Sushila Karki was given an impossible task as PM that she has handled with poise and praise
Countries in the Subcontinent need to step up cross-border collaboration to end people smuggling
National consensus needed on geopolitics, federalism, inclusion and infrastructure-led growth
As Nepal enters the last lap in federal and provincial races, candidates and their cadres seem more excited than voters. Across the Inner Tarai…
Scars of injuries sustained by Shyam in his scalp when his Nepali employer in a restaurant in Luxembourg allegedly beat him with a tandoor…
Room to Read's local mentors supporting girls through remote mentoring session.With schools closed for the past five months, and families losing…
Photo: NAMRATA SHARMA A Helsingin Sanomat follow-up series this week of a human trafficking ring operated by some Nepali restaurant owners in…
Journalists and activists including Namrata Sharma met in Jakarta recently to discuss gender discrimination.“My alcoholic father used to beat me…
Dharna at Mahendranagar in front of CDO office, Nirmala Panta's step-mother, Laxmi, at center.Six months after the unsolved rape and murder of…
Nepali restaurants in Finland have become so popular in the past 20 years that in many places they have started replacing Indian diners in…
(Left to right) Soniya Kumary Sada eloped when 16 after her Grade 10 exam, but her husband is away at work in India and she is prevented from…
Young women who have overcome deprivation and discrimination could make ideal assistants to newly-elected women village and municipality…
Women in men-less Nepali village didn't wait for government to rebuild flood-hit homes
Only 20 per cent of rape involving family members get reported