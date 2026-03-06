Nepali Times

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Namrata Sharma

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Articles by Namrata Sharma

Bells ring all over Nepal

Bells ring all over Nepal

The RSP with Balendra Shah is painting the country blue as voters throw out the old parties

Mission (nearly) accomplished

Mission (nearly) accomplished

Sushila Karki was given an impossible task as PM that she has handled with poise and praise

Human trafficking patterns changing in South Asia

Human trafficking patterns changing in South Asia

Countries in the Subcontinent need to step up cross-border collaboration to end people smuggling

Baburam Bhattarai’s 4-point formula

Baburam Bhattarai’s 4-point formula

National consensus needed on geopolitics, federalism, inclusion and infrastructure-led growth

Voters cynical about electoral alliances

Voters cynical about electoral alliances

As Nepal enters the last lap in federal and provincial races, candidates and their cadres seem more excited than voters. Across the Inner Tarai…

Nepalis abused by Nepalis in Luxembourg

Nepalis abused by Nepalis in Luxembourg

Scars of injuries sustained by Shyam in his scalp when his Nepali employer in a restaurant in Luxembourg allegedly beat him with a tandoor…

Half of Nepal’s girls may drop out of school

Half of Nepal’s girls may drop out of school

Room to Read's local mentors supporting girls through remote mentoring session.With schools closed for the past five months, and families losing…

Finnish paper exposé on Nepali restaurants

Finnish paper exposé on Nepali restaurants

Photo: NAMRATA SHARMA A Helsingin Sanomat follow-up series this week of a human trafficking ring operated by some Nepali restaurant owners in…

#BalanceforBetter

#BalanceforBetter

Journalists and activists including Namrata Sharma met in Jakarta recently to discuss gender discrimination.“My alcoholic father used to beat me…

Crime and politics

Crime and politics

Dharna at Mahendranagar in front of CDO office, Nirmala Panta's step-mother, Laxmi, at center.Six months after the unsolved rape and murder of…

Nepali restaurateurs fined in Finland

Nepali restaurateurs fined in Finland

Nepali restaurants in Finland have become so popular in the past 20 years that in many places they have started replacing Indian diners in…

Can Nepal end child marriage by 2030?

Can Nepal end child marriage by 2030?

(Left to right) Soniya Kumary Sada eloped when 16 after her Grade 10 exam, but her husband is away at work in India and she is prevented from…

Win-win for women

Win-win for women

Young women who have overcome deprivation and discrimination could make ideal assistants to newly-elected women village and municipality…

Nepali Times

Friends in deed

Women in men-less Nepali village didn't wait for government to rebuild flood-hit homes

Nepali Times

Behind closed doors

Only 20 per cent of rape involving family members get reported