Nepali Times

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Ratna Sansar Shrestha

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Articles by Ratna Sansar Shrestha

Hydrocratic dreams

Hydrocratic dreams

Using hydro-dollars to mitigate our trade deficit with India is a myth

Power to India

Power to India

It's folly to think Nepal can replicate Bhutan's model of hydropower development

The real fast track

The real fast track

We should be looking to electric trains, not another road, to solve our transport problems

Jumping the gun

Jumping the gun

Federalism is fraught with potential failure

Sharing water resources

Sharing water resources

Water resources will be the next contentious issue in a federal Nepal

Watered down

Watered down

Federalism will hinder optimal exploitation of water resources

Not a drop to drink

Not a drop to drink

It doesn't matter whether a cat is black or white as long as Kathmandu Valley gets proper water supply

Nepal is not Bhutan

Nepal is not Bhutan

It's counter-productive to push for the Bhutan model here