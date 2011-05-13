Nepali Times

Using hydro-dollars to mitigate our trade deficit with India is a myth
It's folly to think Nepal can replicate Bhutan's model of hydropower development
We should be looking to electric trains, not another road, to solve our transport problems
Federalism is fraught with potential failure
Water resources will be the next contentious issue in a federal Nepal
Federalism will hinder optimal exploitation of water resources
It doesn't matter whether a cat is black or white as long as Kathmandu Valley gets proper water supply
It's counter-productive to push for the Bhutan model here